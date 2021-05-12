Ingram Micro Offers New CloudBlue Rev Across Its Technology Solutions and Cloud Marketplaces

CloudBlue, a leading cloud ecosystem technology company, announced today the launch of CloudBlue Rev, a solution that enables partners to 'rev' up their channel revenue management. CloudBlue Rev simplifies and streamlines channel revenue management to enhance efficiency, save time and increase profitability. Available now in the United Kingdom with planned rollouts across the world, learn more here.

The new solution is based on the recently acquired HarmonyPSA architecture and is the latest addition to CloudBlue's rapidly expanding portfolio of technologies and services for the channel. CloudBlue Rev helps channel reseller partners regain valuable time as they transition to an everything-as-a-service business by automating quoting, billing and reconciliation.

By streamlining these processes into a single platform, resellers will now be able to automate profit tracking across sales motions with integrated discounting and markup, as well as quickly set margins and gain insight into contract profitability.

"To our partners who've asked for recurring billing reconciliation to transform and accelerate growth, we've heard your call," said Rajesh 'Raj' Marar, vice president, cloud channel platform at CloudBlue. "Our latest offering is purpose-built for services models, with contract profitability tracking as the core of the system, enabling cloud MSPs to operate from quote to cash including billing automation and reconciliation within a single interface. Ultimately, these features support our channel partners to fulfill CloudBlue's ambitious vision of delivering the best solutions in the cloud space."

Ingram Micro will initially offer the solution, dubbed 'CloudBlue Rev for Ingram Micro,' across its technology solutions and cloud marketplaces in the UK, with plans for future availability throughout the world. The solution will feature more than 20 additional integrations with SaaS providers and as a result, users can more quickly expand their offerings through a single platform and tap into new revenue opportunities.

"We are excited about what Rev will be able to do for our company, helping us manage our contracts and streamline our billing system," said Stephen Dare, Technical Specialist at Perspicuity, one of the UK's top resellers of Office 365. "The product roadmap will significantly benefit both us and our customers."

"One certainty for our customers is the time they must spend on reconciling recurring billing because every business, no matter the size, needs to fully recognize all of its revenue," said Victor Baez, vice president of Global Cloud Channel Sales at Ingram Micro Cloud. "This solution returns precious time to providers to dedicate back to profitably growing their business."

About CloudBlue

CloudBlue provides a hyperscale platform with hypergrowth products and services that allows providers to launch and manage an omni-product, multi-tier and multi-channel marketplace. With CloudBlue, providers can access and capitalize on a hyperconnected ecosystem of 200+ top-selling vendors, 200+ leading brands and more than 80,000 partners globally. Many of the world's best-known software and SaaS vendors, digital service providers, technology distributors, tech manufacturers, managed services providers and value-added resellers rely on CloudBlue's leading CloudBlue Commerce and CloudBlue Connect platforms to automate, aggregate and sell both their own cloud services as well as those from third-party vendors. CloudBlue powers more than 200 of the world's largest provider cloud marketplaces, which collectively represent more than 30 million enterprise cloud subscriptions. More at www.cloudblue.com.

