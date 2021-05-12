Australia Data Center Market Size by Investments to Reach around USD 40 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Australia data center market report.

Australia data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the period 2020-2026. Australia data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 112 existing data center and 10 upcoming facilities spread across 11 cities.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Australian cloud service market grew by over 15%, raking in around USD 10 billion in revenue. Sydney has 36 existing third-party data centers in Australia , contributing to over 55% of the existing capacity, followed by Melbourne . Other cities such as Perth , Brisbane , Canberra , and more witnessed data center investments from colocation providers in 2020, due to lower land cost and space availability. In 2019, the Australian government had initiated 34 renewable energy projects across different states to increase the generation of renewable energy, with solar energy being one of the major contributors. Australia has the presence of both local and global cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Service (AWS), Oracle, Microsoft, Google Macquarie Telecom, and Vault Systems. The electricity price in Australia is over USD 0.12 per kWh which is higher compared to other countries, such as India with USD 0.10 per kWh, and China with USD 0.08 per kWh. Australia witnessed the entry of new players in the edge data center space, such as Leading-Edge Data Centres, which will be investing in edge data centers across New South Wales , Victoria , and Queensland .

Key Offerings:

Market size & forecast by area, power capacity, investment, and colocation revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Australia

Facilities Covered (Existing): 112



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 10



Coverage: 11 Cities



Existing vs Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Australia

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants - List of 9 IT infrastructure providers, 19 construction service providers, 17 support infrastructure providers, and 12 data center investors

Australia Data Center Market - Segmentation

NEXTDC invests in DRUPS systems with a capacity of around 1,500 kVA to power data centers in N+1 redundancy. Similarly, its P1, S1, and M1 facilities are equipped with DRUPS system, which provide 100% back up to the entire site, including other critical equipment.

Climatic conditions in Australia support free cooling. Most of the data centers are installed with hybrid systems that support free cooling as well as compressor-based cooling. For example, NEXTDC's colocation facility S2 Sydney Phase 4 uses Stulz in-direct cooling, free cooling CRAC units paired with modular cooling tower infrastructure, and N+1 independent cooling system.

Greenfield development is increasing with both global and local data center providers acquiring land for data center development for expanding existing facilities and new facilities. For instance, Digital Realty acquired 16.2 hectares of land in Sydney.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

Sydney

Melbourne

Other Cities

Australia Data Center Market - Dynamics

By 2023, large- and medium-sized data centers will be outsourcing 80% of their data center operations, and it is anticipated that 90% of SMEs will operate through cloud computing in the country. Digital transformation of many organizations is driving the demand for cloud-based services. The Australian government has implemented the digital transformation strategy for smooth transition of organizations to the cloud platform. In 2019, the Australian government signed an agreement with Microsoft to provide cloud-based services to 98 government agencies, aiming to transform itself into a digital government by 2025. In 2019, over $900 million was spent on IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) in Australia. It is estimated to exceed $1.8 billion by 2023.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

IoT Surge fueling Demand for Data Centers

Big Data Spending to Flourish Data Center Investments

Edge Data Center Deployment due to 5G Deployment & Smart City Initiatives

Increased Use of AI- & ML-based Infrastructure to Aid Data Center Growth

Australia Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Adelaide



Brisbane



Canberra



Collie



Darwin



Hobart



Mayfield West



Melbourne



Perth



Sydney



Toowoomba

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area, Power Capacity, and Cities)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Construction Service Providers

AECOM

AREA3

Aurecon Group

Benmax

Bouygues Construction (A W Edwards)

DEM

FDC Construction & Fitout Pty Ltd

Greenbox Architecture

HDR ( Hurley Palmer Flatt )

) Hutchinson Builders

ICON

ISG

John Holland Group

Linesight

Nilsen

Paramount Airconditioning

Parratech

Stowe Australia

Taylor Group Construction

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Condair Group

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Everett Smith & Co

& Co HITEC Power Protection

IoTDC

Legrand

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Thycon

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

AirTrunk Operating

Canberra Data Centres

DC Two

DCI Data Centers

Digital Realty

Edge Data Centres

Equinix

Fujitsu

Iseek

Keppel DC REIT

Macquarie Telecom Group

NEXTDC

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

