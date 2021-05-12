With South Africa holding 63,000 of the world's estimated 69,000 metric tons of platinum reserves - according to the Statista.com website - and Russia and Zimbabwe a further 5,100 between them, the European Commission has cited the metal as an example of a potential supply chain bottleneck that could handicap its grand plans for renewables-powered hydrogen production.A document published by the European Commission for the bloc's Council of Ministers has identified various supply chain concerns related to the planned ramping up of green hydrogen production on the continent. With the EU having ...

