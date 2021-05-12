Trust Payments enters the Nordic market, launches TRU Link

LONDON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Payments today announced it has entered the Nordic market via two initial strategic partnerships. The company has partnered with Global Sales Partner (GSP) to deploy omnichannel solutions into the market, as well as with POS ONE, a leading cloud-based, hardware agnostic integration solution for merchants needing multiple channels to market.

The partners will use TRU Link, Trust Payments' latest product. TRU Link integrates with a merchant's existing ePOS or Property Management System, allowing merchants to synchronize data, automatically reconcile and drive operating efficiencies.

Jonathan O'Connor, Chief Commercial Officer, commented: "The Nordic market is attractive to Trust Payments for its high usage of electronic payments and low use of cash as well as high internet and mobile penetration. We have started out in Denmark, where cash withdrawals are declining, and it is estimated that the average citizen performs over 400 digital payment transactions per year. Denmark is just the tip of the iceberg for us, and we look forward to expanding into Norway, Finland, Iceland and Sweden via similar strategic partnerships."

Stefan Nielsen, Director, GSP, commented: "We selected Trust Payments as our sole payments partner in the Nordic region as they are focused not only on POS systems but on an entire ecosystem of technology, offering ample choice to retailers in the Nordics. Our goal is to take all of the admin and headaches out of payments for our customers."

GSP has a strong presence in Denmark, collaborating with James App from the Danish version of Shark Tank on a solution for Salling Group, the biggest supermarket chain in Denmark.

TRU Link will now support key client expansion in the region including the Marcussen Hotel; and Coffee Ten, a chain of coffee shops with international ambitions.

TRU Link, a semi-integrated solution

Along with the launch into the Nordic region, Trust Payments has also launched TRU Link, a semi-integrated cloud-based solution targeting a number of industry verticals. The solution integrates with a merchants' ePOS or Property Management System. The first merchant to go live with this solution was Umiddelbar, a popular bakery in Denmark.

Anders Venø, owner of Umiddelbar commented: "We are a super busy bakery in Copenhagen, serving our delicious products to over 300 customers daily. Previously we had to manually enter hundreds of transactions each day into our POS terminal, passing it back and forth between our staff and customers. Not only was this a headache for our staff, but it also increased risk of Covid infection from constantly touching the terminal and added potential for human error - for example typing in the wrong amount. We are delighted that we are now fully automated with our POS connected to our ePOS system. The installation process has been smooth and quick. It really transformed our business, helping us to serve our customers even more quickly, reduce the amount of physical contact in the shop and reduce reconciliation errors."

Russel Fernandes, Head of Product, Trust Payments said: "We believe TRU Link will make life easier for merchants like Umiddelbar in the Nordic region and beyond. TRU Link connects the payment channels and POS setup, integrating into the merchant's existing software, allowing them to work together. Whether a company is taking a payment online, from a card machine or from a tablet, the data can be synchronised, reconciliations are seamless, and we can help the retailer save time and money."

Trust Payments plans to expand rapidly into the Nordics through 2021.

About Trust Payments Group

Trust Payments is a global unified payments group for global pay-in, pay-out and customer journey technologies. Our mission is to help businesses to optimise their sales and customer experience through facilitating speedy and seamless payments, loyalty, and data management creating truly Converged Commerce. Our global technology platform connects to 50+ global banks to support multi-acquirer processing, as well as our own merchant acquiring solution in the EU, acquiring.com. The group holds an Authorised Payment Institution (API) License from the UK FCA, Principal Memberships with Visa and Mastercard, as well as money transmission and gaming vendor licences in the US.

Our trusted and robust technology solutions process £5bn+ in annualised volume for 20,000+ businesses across eCommerce, mobile and Point of Sale (POS) in 15 like-for-like settlement currencies. Partners, developers and merchants who work with us benefit from our 24 years of payments experience in Retail, Travel, Hospitality, Gaming, Education, Financial Services and Emerging Verticals.

