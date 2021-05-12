Pre-money raise oversubscribed by 3X

Fourfive the CBD and nutrition brand, loved by athletes and those leading an active lifestyle, today announced that it has secured a pre-raise investment from a number of high profile sports and business professionals. Cash from the raise will be used to further expand its sales programme into retail and double down on above and below the line marketing activity.

Fourfive is the fast growing and hugely popular UK-based CBD and nutrition brand conceived and run by rugby stars George Kruis and Dom Day 2.5 years ago. Wanting to create a brand with efficacy at its core that they themselves could trust and with an initial focus on CBD, the company has since expanded its offering to include a range of premium vitamin supplements. In a relatively short period of time, large multiples have backed the Fourfive brand with Boots, Freemans and Amazon among a growing number of outlets who believe in the brand and quality of product.

According to the Association for the Cannabinoid Industry (ACI) and Centre for Medicinal Cannabis (CMC) the UK CBD sector is expected to be worth £690 million in annual sales for 2021. The UK CBD market is putting in place rigorous standards and accreditation to control the production and sale of CBD under the Novel Foods directive. Fourfive is confident in its application.

Beyond quality CBD and nutrition products, Fourfive runs an active programme of supporting athletes as they prepare for life after sport through a network of mentors and advisors, called 'Teamplayers' which already includes more than 20 athletes. In addition, Fourfive has a policy to donate a percentage of its profit to grassroot sporting charities.

Dom Day and George Kruis, co-founders of Fourfive, said: "Our journey so far has been nothing short of amazing. Both the CBD and nutrition lines we have developed are premium quality and our customers love them. Our growth has been spectacular and we've already had three offers to buy the company at very tempting valuations. We think we can create even more value for our private investors before we go for a Series A round."

Jason Roy International England Cricket Player

"What really attracted me to investing in fourfive was not only the passion fourfive has around striving for the best products but also the efforts that are going into "off-field" areas such as supporting athletes transition and grass roots sports charities. I am excited to be part of the journey along with so many other interesting investors."

Andy Williams knee and sports surgeon who specialises in ligament injuries

"The fourfive brand is very well recognised both online and in retail and there's no doubt the team is well positioned to grow the business exponentially as the CBD and wellness market matures. It's very exciting and I'm delighted to invest alongside this incredible group of investors and offer our experience within the medical world where needed."

fourfive was founded by international rugby players George Kruis and Dominic Day after identifying a gap in the market for an athlete focussed health and wellness brand.

