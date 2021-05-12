DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 12-May-2021 / 17:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: TUI AG Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 Postal code: 30625 City: Hannover Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 06 May 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 0.44 % 5.08 % 5.52 % 1099393634 Previous 0.26 % 4.85 % 5.11 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG000 0 4886829 0 % 0.44 % US8990451085 0 235 0 % 0.00002 % Total 4887064 0.44 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % period Right To Recall Open 28061569 2.55 % Call Option 17.12.2021 1386595 0.13 % Swap 17.06.2022 459378 0.04 % Call Warrant 17.06.2022 397503 0.04 % Convertible Bond 16.04.2028 2983349 0.27 % Total 33288394 3.03 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % Put Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 129216 0.01 % Swap 31.12.2030 Cash 6788860 0.62 % CFD 06.05.2031 Cash 4943954 0.45 % Put Option 17.06.2022 Physical 5196253 0.47 % Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 5448535 0.50 % Total 22506819 2.05 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset % % % Management, L.P. - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Goldman, Sachs & Co. % % % Wertpapier GmbH - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs (UK) % % % L.L.C. Goldman Sachs Group UK % % % Limited Goldman Sachs % % % International Bank - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs % % % Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs (UK) % % % L.L.C. Goldman Sachs Group UK % % % Limited Goldman Sachs % % % International 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 11 May 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: HOL TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 104735 EQS News ID: 1196060 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196060&application_name=news

May 12, 2021 11:22 ET (15:22 GMT)