Mittwoch, 12.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
12.05.2021 | 17:55
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 

TUI AG (TUI) 
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective 
of Europe-wide distribution 
12-May-2021 / 17:22 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:              TUI AG 
 
 Street:             Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 
 
 Postal code:          30625 
 
 City:              Hannover 
                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
        Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
 X       Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
        Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
        Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 06 May 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
            % of voting rights % of voting rights through   Total of 
            attached to shares        instruments  both in %    Total number of voting rights 
             (total of 7.a.)  (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)   (7.a. +       pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                      7.b.) 
 
 New                0.44 %           5.08 %    5.52 %              1099393634 
 
 Previous             0.26 %           4.85 %    5.11 %                  / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN          Absolute            In % 
 
            Direct    Indirect     Direct    Indirect 
        (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000TUAG000        0    4886829      0 %     0.44 % 
 
 US8990451085        0      235      0 %   0.00002 % 
 
 Total          4887064            0.44 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion    Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                        period 
 
 Right To Recall  Open                                  28061569       2.55 % 
 
 Call Option    17.12.2021                               1386595       0.13 % 
 
 Swap        17.06.2022                                459378       0.04 % 
 
 Call Warrant    17.06.2022                                397503       0.04 % 
 
 Convertible Bond  16.04.2028                               2983349       0.27 % 
 
                        Total                   33288394       3.03 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of    Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical      Voting rights Voting rights 
 instrument   date          period         settlement            absolute      in % 
 
 Put Warrant  31.12.2030                   Cash                129216     0.01 % 
 
 Swap      31.12.2030                   Cash               6788860     0.62 % 
 
 CFD      06.05.2031                   Cash               4943954     0.45 % 
 
 Put Option   17.06.2022                   Physical             5196253     0.47 % 
 
 Call Warrant  31.12.2030                   Cash               5448535     0.50 % 
 
                                Total              22506819     2.05 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
        Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
        undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X       Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
        entity: 
 
 
 
 Name           % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments   Total of both (if at 
                  least 3% or more)         (if at least 5% or more)    least 5% or more) 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                 %                    %            % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 GSAM Holdings LLC                 %                    %            % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Asset                %                    %            % 
 Management, L.P. 
 
 -                         %                    %            % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                 %                    %            % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman, Sachs & Co.               %                    %            % 
 Wertpapier GmbH 
 
 -                         %                    %            % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                 %                    %            % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs (UK)                %                    %            % 
 L.L.C. 
 
 Goldman Sachs Group UK              %                    %            % 
 Limited 
 
 Goldman Sachs                   %                    %            % 
 International Bank 
 
 -                         %                    %            % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                 %                    %            % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC              %                    %            % 
 
 -                         %                    %            % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                 %                    %            % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs (UK)                %                    %            % 
 L.L.C. 
 
 Goldman Sachs Group UK              %                    %            % 
 Limited 
 
 Goldman Sachs                   %                    %            % 
 International 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
 Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
              %             %       % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 11 May 2021 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DE000TUAG000 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  104735 
EQS News ID:  1196060 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196060&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 11:22 ET (15:22 GMT)

