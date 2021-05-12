TGS Shares received by Board of Directors

OSLO, Norway (12 May 2021) - The Annual General Meeting of TGS held on 11 May 2021, approved that each of the Directors, other than the Chairman, should receive 1650 restricted shares in the Company as part of their compensation. The shares were transferred to the Directors on 12 May 2021. The attachment shows the number of restricted shares awarded on 11 May 2021 and the total number of shares held by each of the Directors. The Company has distributed the restricted shares to the Directors from its balance of treasury shares. Following the transfer of restricted shares to the Directors, TGS will hold 225,100 of the issued shares as treasury shares.

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

