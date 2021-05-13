Central Puerto S.A.: 1Q2021; Results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2021

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Central Puerto S.A ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") (NYSE:CEPU), one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, reports its consolidated financial results for the First Quarter 2021 ("1Q2021") ended on March 31, 2021.

A conference call to discuss the results of the First Quarter 2021 will be held on May 13, 2021 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time (see details below). All information provided is presented on a consolidated basis, unless otherwise stated.

Financial statements as of and for the quarter ended on March 31, 2021 include the effects of the inflation adjustment, applying IAS 29. Accordingly, the financial statements have been stated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period, including the corresponding financial figures for previous periods informed for comparative purposes. Growth comparisons refer to the same period of the prior year, measured in the current unit at the end of the period, unless otherwise stated. Consequently, the information included in the Financial Statements for the quarter ended on March 31, 2021, are not comparable to the Financial Statements previously published by the company.

Definitions and terms used herein are provided in the Glossary at the end of this document. This release does not contain all the Company's financial information. As a result, investors should read this release in conjunction with Central Puerto's consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarter ended on March 31, 2021 and the notes thereto, which will be available on the Company's website.

A. 1Q2021 Highlights

1Q2021 energy generation decreased 11% to 3,479 GWh, as compared to 3,908 GWh during the same period of 2020. Energy generation was positively impacted by the new renewable wind farms Manque, Los Olivos and La Genoveva I and negatively impacted by lower water availability for the Piedra del Águila hydro plant and due to small failures in Puerto's combined cycle and some of its steam turbines (for more information see section B. Main Operating Metrics).

Thermal units' availability during the quarter was 89%, compared to 93% in the 1Q2020, and a market average of 81% for the 1Q2021, mainly due to the unavailability of Puerto's combined cycle and some of its steam turbines.

Terminal 6-San Lorenzo cogeneration plant (391 MW). Construction continues to complete the project closing the cycle and producing steam during the third quarter of 2021. It is important to highlight that on November 21, 2020, the plant obtained partial commissioning of its gas turbine (269.5 MW) and sell energy under the spot market regulation (Res. 31/2020). Once the COD for the full project is achieved the plant will be remunerated under a 15-years PPA with CAMMESA and a Steam Contract with T6.

Refinancing of debt under the terms of Communication "A" 7230 of the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina ("BCRA"). On February 25, 2021, the BCRA decided to extend the FX regulatory restrictions established by Communication "A" 7106 until December 31, 2021 through the issuance of Communication "A" 7230. The installments, under the Syndicate loan signed with Citibank N.A., JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding INC for the acquisition of the Brigadier López Thermal Plant, maturing on June, September and December 2021 are under the scope of such regulation. Therefore, and as of the date of this press release, we are maintaining negotiations with these banks to reschedule those installments.

.B. Main operating metrics

The table below sets forth key operating metrics for 1Q2021, compared to 4Q2020 and 1Q2020:

Key Metrics 1Q2021 4Q2020 1Q2020 Var% (1Q/1Q) Continuing Operations Energy Generation (GWh) 3,479 3,818 3,908 (11% ) -Electric Energy Generation- Thermal 2,506 2,657 2,686 (7% ) -Electric Energy Generation - Hydro 623 762 929 (33% ) -Electric Energy Generation - Wind 350 399 294 19% Installed capacity (MW; EoP1) 4,709 4,689 4,316 9% -Installed capacity -Thermal (MW) 2,895 2,874 2,589 12% -Installed capacity - Hydro (MW) 1,441 1,441 1,441 0% -Installed capacity - Wind (MW) 374 374 286 31% Availability - Thermal2 89% 91% 93% (4p.p.) Steam production (thousand Tons) 262 265 255 3%

Source: CAMMESA; company data.

1 EoP refers to "End of Period".

2 Availability weighted average by power capacity. Off-time due to scheduled maintenance agreed with CAMMESA is not considered in the ratio.

In the 1Q2021, energy generation decreased 11% to 3,479 GWh, compared to 3,908 GWh in the 1Q2020. As a reference, domestic energy generation remained stable during the 1Q2021, compared to the 1Q2020, according to data from CAMMESA.

The decrease in the energy generated by Central Puerto was due to:

a) a 33% decrease in energy generation form the hydro plant Piedra del Águila due to lower water inflow in the Limay and Collón Curá rivers.

b) a decrease of 7% in the electricity generation from thermal units, primarily from Central Puerto's combined cycle and some of its steam units due to small failures during the quarter.

This was partially offset by,

c) a 19% increase in energy generation from renewable units, which increased mainly due to the operation during the full quarter of Manque (57 MW), as the wind farm only had partial COD for 38 MW since December 2019 and increased its capacity to 53.2 MW on January 23, 2020, and to 57 MW on March 3, 2020, Los Olivos (22.8 MW) which started operations on February 2020, and the full commissioning of La Genoveva I since November 2020.

During 1Q2021, machine availability for thermal units reached 89%, compared to 93% in 1Q2020, mainly due to certain small failures in Puerto's combined cycle during March 2021, and the unavailability for some of Puerto's steam turbines. As a reference, the market average availability for thermal units for the same period was 81%, according to data from CAMMESA.

Steam production increased 3%, totaling 262,000 tons produced during 1Q2021, compared to 255,000 tons during the 1Q2020, due to good availability and generation of Lujan de Cuyo cogeneration.

C. Financials

Main financial magnitudes of continuing operations

Million Ps. 1Q2021 4Q2020 1Q2020 Var% (1Q/1Q) Unaudited, subject to limited review according to rule ISRE 2410 Unaudited[1] Unaudited, subject to limited review according to rule ISRE 2410 Revenues 10,164 10,484 11,419 (11%) Cost of sales (5,191 ) (5,133 ) (4,734 ) 10% Gross profit 4,973 5,351 6,686 (26%) Administrative and selling expenses (794 ) (969 ) (893 ) (11%) Operating income before other operating results 4,179 4,382 5,792 (28%) Other operating results, net 3,587 1,381 3,399 6% Operating income 7,766 5,763 9,191 (16%) Depreciations and Amortizations 1,913 1,912 1,657 15% Adjusted EBITDA 9,679 7,675 10,848 (11%) 1. Includes, among others, the following concepts: Impairment on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets - (2,842 ) (1,105 ) N/A Foreign Exchange Difference and interests related to FONI trade receivables 3,130 3,605 3,628 (14% ) Adjusted EBITDA excluding FX difference and interests related to FONI trade receivables and Impairment on property, plant and equipment 6,550 6,912 8,324 (21%) Average exchange rate of period 88.53 80.00 61.42 44% Exchange rate end of period 91.96 84.15 64.47 43%

NOTE: Exchange rates quoted by the Banco de la Nación Argentina are provided only as a reference. The average exchange rate refers to the average of the daily exchange rates quoted by the Banco de la Nación Argentina for wire transfers (divisas) for each period.

See "Disclaimer-Adjusted EBITDA" below for further information.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Million Ps. 1Q2021 4Q2020 1Q2020 Var% (1Q/1Q) Unaudited, subject to limited review according to rule ISRE 2410 Unaudited[2] Unaudited, subject to limited review according to rule ISRE 2410 Consolidated Net income for the period 640 656 1,364 (53%) Loss on net monetary position (181 ) (247 ) (447 ) (60%) Financial expenses 7,012 6,771 6,213 13% Financial income (422 ) (2,589 ) (186 ) 127% Share of the profit of an associate 267 (39 ) (77 ) (446%) Income tax expenses 450 1,211 2,325 (81%) Depreciation and amortization 1,913 1,912 1,657 15% Adjusted EBITDA 9,679 7,675 10,848 (11%) 1. Includes, among others, the following concepts: Impairment on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets - (2,842 ) (1,105 ) N/A Foreign Exchange Difference and interests related to FONI trade receivables 3,130 3,605 3,628 14% Adjusted EBITDA excluding Foreign Exchange Difference and interests related to FONI trade receivables and Impairment on property, plant and equipment 6,550 6,912 8,324 (21%)

1Q 2021 Results Analysis

Revenues decreased to Ps. 10,164 million in the 1Q2021, as compared to Ps. 11,419 million in the 1Q2020. This decrease was mainly due to:

(i) a 31% decrease in Spot Sales/Energia Base (Revenues from Resolution 1, Resolution 31, Resolution 19 and amendments) which totaled Ps. 4,166 million in the 1Q2021 as compared to 6,050 million in the 1Q2020, mainly due lack of monthly price adjustment of Res.31/2020 instructed by the Energy Secretariat on April 8, 2020 and to a lesser extent to small failures in Puerto's combined cycle and some of its steam turbines.

partially offset by:

(ii) an 13% increase in Sales under contracts, which amounted to Ps. 5,444 million during the 1Q2021, as compared to Ps. 4,833 million in the 1Q2020, mainly due to the new windfarms mentioned above.

(iii) a 9% increase in the Steam Sales, which totaled Ps. 281 million in the 1Q2021, compared to Ps. 258 million in the 1Q2020, as the steam production increased 3% in the quarter.

It is worth mentioning that prices for units under the Energía Base Regulatory framework are established by Res. 31/2020, in force since February 1, 2020, and the Annex VI of such resolution (monthly price adjustment procedure) was suspended by the Secretariat of Energy on April 8, 2020. In this regard the prices for the Energía Base Regulatory framework were fixed in Argentina pesos since February 2020. Currently, the generating companies hold several meetings with the Secretariat of Energy to work on a tariff's update scheme for 2021.

Gross profit was Ps. 4,973 million in the 1Q2021, compared to Ps. 6,686 million in 1Q2020. This decrease was due to (i) the above-mentioned variation in revenues and (ii) a 10% increase in the costs of sales that totaled Ps. 5,191 million in the 1Q201, compared to Ps. 4,734 million in the 1Q2020. This increase in the cost of sales was primarily driven by:

(i) A 43% increase in purchases of materials and spare parts which totaled Ps. 1,345 million during the 1Q2021, as compared to Ps. 942 million in the 1Q2020.

(ii) a 6% increase in costs of production, which totaled Ps. 4,052 million in the 1Q2021, as compared to Ps. 3,806 million in the 1Q2020 mainly due to i) an increase in depreciations of Ps. 349 million and ii) an increase in maintenance expenses of Ps. 173 million.

Gross Profit Margin was 49% during the 1Q2021, as compared to 59% in the 1Q2020.

Operating income before other operating results was Ps. 4,179 million in the 1Q021, compared to Ps. 5,792 million in the 1Q2020. This decrease was due to (i) the above-mentioned decrease in gross profits, partially offset by (ii) a 11% decrease (in real terms) in administrative and selling expenses that totaled Ps. 794 million in the 1Q2021, as compared to Ps. 893 million in the 1Q2020, mainly driven by i) a Ps. 63 million reduction in tax on bank account transactions and ii) a Ps. 48 million reduction in maintenance expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA was Ps. 9,679 million in the 1Q2021, compared to Ps. 10,848 million in the 1Q2020. This decrease was mainly due to:

(i) A 17% decrease in foreign exchange difference on operating assets, mainly related to FONI trade receivables, that generated a Ps. 2,862 million gain during the 1Q2021, compared to Ps. 3,461 million during the 1Q2020. It is worth mentioning that during 2020, CAMMESA has completed all scheduled payments of principal and interest in accordance with the FONI agreement for Termoeléctrica José de San Martín S.A. ("TJSM") and Termoeléctrica General Manuel Belgrano S.A. ("TMB") during 2020. This was partially offset by a higher depreciation of the argentine peso. As reference, during the 1Q2021, the Argentine peso depreciated 9.28%, compared to 7.77% during the 1Q2020.

(ii) a 44% decrease in interest from clients which totaled Ps. 613 million during the 1Q2021, compared to Ps. 1,094 million of 1Q2020, mainly related to the total collection of the FONI Agreement for TJSM and TMB during 2020.

This was partially offset by:

(iii) An increase in depreciations and amortizations that totaled Ps. 1,913 during the 1Q2021, as compared to Ps. 1,657 million during the 1Q2020.

Consolidated Net income was Ps. 640 million and Net income for shareholder was Ps. 634 million or Ps. 0.42 per share or Ps. 4,21 per ADR, in the 1Q2021, compared to Ps. 1,364 million and Ps.1,330 million, respectively, or Ps. 0.88 per share or Ps. 8.84 per ADR, in the 1Q2020. In addition to the above-mentioned factors, net income was negatively impacted by (i) higher financial expenses that amounted to Ps. 7,012 million in the 1Q2021, compared to Ps. 6,213 million in the 1Q2020, mainly due to higher foreign exchange difference on loans, most of which are denominated in US dollars and positively impacted by (i) higher financial income which amounted to Ps. 422 million during the 1Q2021, compared to Ps. 186 million in the 1Q2020 and (ii) lower income tax expenses that amounted to Ps. 450 million in the 1Q2021, compared to Ps. 2,325 million in the 1Q2020.

Additionally, the share of profit of associates was Ps. 267 million loss during the 1Q2021 compared to Ps. 77 million gain during the 1Q2020, mainly due to lower results from the operations of Ecogas due to lack of tariff adjustments for the natural gas distribution business.

Finally, the gain on net monetary position totaled Ps. 181 million during the 1Q2021, as compared to Ps. 447 million in the 1Q2020.

FONI collections totaled Ps. 1,109 million in the 1Q2021, -including VAT, associated to the FONI trade receivables for Vuelta de Obligado Plant, compared to Ps. 2,255 million of 1Q2020. The amounts are being collected on time and according to the signed contract.

Financial Situation

As of March 31, 2020, the Company and its subsidiaries had Cash and Cash Equivalents of Ps. 184 million, and Other Current Financial Assets of Ps. 11,959 million.

The following chart breaks down the Net Debt position of Central Puerto (on a stand-alone basis) and its subsidiaries:

Million Ps. As of March 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents (stand-alone) 14 Other financial assets (stand-alone)[3] 7,357 Financial Debt (stand-alone) (23,787 ) Composed of: Financial Debt (current) (Central Puerto S.A. stand-alone) (15,500) Financial Debt (non-current) (Central Puerto S.A. stand-alone) (8,286) Subtotal Central Puerto stand-alone Net Debt Position (16,416 ) Cash and cash equivalents of subsidiaries 170 Other financial assets of subsidiaries 4,602 Financial Debt of subsidiaries Composed of: (26,802 ) Financial Debt of subsidiaries (current)4 (3,694) Financial Debt of subsidiaries (non-current) 4 (23,108) Subtotal Subsidiaries Net Debt Position (22,030 ) Consolidated Net Debt Position (38,446 )

Cash Flows of the 1Q2021

Million Ps. 1Q2021 As of March 31, 2021 Cash and Cash equivalents at the beginning 315 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 4,021 Net cash flows provided by investing activities 303 Net cash flows used in financing activities (4,439 ) Exchange difference and other financial results 25 Loss on net monetary position by cash and cash equivalents (41 ) Cash and Cash equivalents at the end 184

Net cash provided by operating activities was Ps. 4,021 million during the 1Q2021. This cash flow arises from (i) Ps. 7,766 million from the operating income obtained during the 1Q2021, (ii) Ps. 5,060 million due to a decrease in the stock of trade receivables, mainly related to the FONI collections, (iii) Ps. 595 million in collection of interests from clients, including the ones from FONI, during the period, partially offset by (Iv) a Ps. 2,862 million non-cash foreign exchange difference on trade receivables, (v) Ps. 397 million from income tax paid, and (vi) a 1,425 million reduction in trade and other payables, other non-financial liabilities and liabilities from employee benefits.

Net cash provided by investing activities was Ps. 303 million during the 1Q2021. This amount was mainly due to (i) Ps. 835 million sale of short-term financial assets, which was partially offset by (ii) Ps. 541 million in payments for the purchase of property, plant and equipment for the construction of the renewable and thermal projects.

Net cash used in financing activities was Ps. 4,439 million during the 1Q2021. This amount was mainly the result of (i) Bank and investment accounts overdrafts payments of Ps. 1,171 million, (ii) long-term loan principal payments of Ps.2,228 million and (iii) Ps. 1,041 million used for Interests and other loan costs.

D. Tables

a. Consolidated Statement of Income

1Q 2021 1Q 2020 Unaudited, subject to limited review according to rule ISRE 2410 Unaudited, subject to limited review according to rule ISRE 2410 Thousand Ps. Thousand Ps. Revenues 10,163,883 11,419,319 Cost of sales (5,190,727 ) (4,733,724 ) Gross income 4,973,156 6,685,595 Administrative and selling expenses (793,779 ) (893,414 ) Other operating income 3,592,588 4,567,542 Other operating expenses (5,971 ) (63,904 ) Property plant and equipment impairment - (1,104,734 ) Operating income 7,765,994 9,191,085 Gain (loss) on net monetary position 180,862 447,491 Finance income 421,831 185,790 Finance expenses (7,011,840 ) (6,212,574 ) Share of the profit of associates (267,146 ) 77,224 Income before income tax 1,089,701 3,689,016 Income tax for the period (449,924 ) (2,324,909 ) Net income for the period 639,777 1,364,107 Attributable to: -Equity holders of the parent 633,814 1,330,397 -Non-controlling interests 5,963 33,710 639,777 1,364,107 Earnings per share: Basic and diluted (Ps.) 0,42 0,88

b. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As of March 31, 2021 As of December 31, 2020 Unaudited, subject to limited review according to rule ISRE 2410 Audited Thousand Ps. Thousand Ps. Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 88,719,928 89,443,692 Intangible assets 7,046,759 7,617,665 Investment in associates 4,991,181 5,268,135 Trade and other receivables 30,861,553 33,208,219 Other non-financial assets 422,372 546,823 Inventories 723,471 743,367 Deferred income tax assets 493,525 111,123 Current assets 133,258,788 136,939,017 Inventories 1,134,263 908,397 Other non-financial assets 2,129,202 1,016,984 Trade and other receivables 20,470,916 21,161,832 Other financial assets 11,958,555 15,899,603 Cash and cash equivalents 183,990 314,798 35,876,926 39,301,614 Property, plant and equipment available for sale 2,665,069 2,665,069 Total assets 171,800,783 178,905,700 Equity and liabilities Equity Capital stock 1,514,022 1,514,022 Adjustment to capital stock 29,134,497 29,134,497 Legal reserve 4,335,183 4,335,183 Voluntary reserve 54,759,380 54,759,380 Other equity accounts (2,220,822 ) (2,220,822 ) Retained earnings 8,424,657 7,790,844 Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent 95,946,917 95,313,103 Non-controlling interests 150,902 144,939 Total Equity 96,097,819 95,458,042 Non-current liabilities Other non-financial liabilities 5,512,516 5,934,888 Other loans and borrowings 31,394,651 34,840,181 Compensation and employee benefits liabilities 359,704 355,363 Provisions 45,403 51,284 Deferred income tax liabilities 10,269,723 10,165,651 47,581,997 51,347,367 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 2,863,160 2,875,208 Other non-financial liabilities 2,591,004 2,542,794 Other loans and borrowings 19,193,881 22,731,168 Compensation and employee benefits liabilities 812,506 1,150,899 Income tax payable 2,625,260 2,760,852 Provisions 35,156 39,370 28,120,967 32,100,291 Total liabilities 75,702,964 83,447,658 Total equity and liabilities 171,800,783 178,905,700

c. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

1Q 2021 1Q 2020 Unaudited, subject to limited review according to rule ISRE 2410 Unaudited, subject to limited review according to rule ISRE 2410 Thousand Ps. Thousand Ps. Operating activities Income for the year before income tax 1,089,701 3,689,016 Adjustments to reconcile income for the period before income tax to net cash flows: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,342,336 997,742 Amortization of intangible assets 570,899 658,783 Property, plant and equipment impairment - 1,104,734 Discount of trade and other receivables and payables, net (66,436 ) 64,858 Interest earned from customers (612,989 ) (1,093,632 ) Commercial and fiscal interests lost 1,940 - Financial income (421,831 ) (185,790 ) Financial expenses 7,011,840 6,212,574 Share of the profit of associates 267,146 (77,224 ) Stock-based payments - 993 Movements in provisions and long-term employee benefit plan expenses 56,071 38,726 Foreign exchange difference for trade receivables (2,861,996 ) (3,460,895 ) Loss on net monetary position (5,025,942 ) (4,819,990 ) Working capital adjustments: Decrease in trade and other receivables 5,059,627 7,508,714 Increase in other non-financial assets and inventories (1,160,506 ) (327,684 ) (Decrease) in trade and other payables, other non-financial liabilities and liabilities from employee benefits (1,425,192 ) (5,6888,839 ) 3,824,668 4,622,086 Commercial and fiscal interest paid (1,940 ) - Interest received from customers 594,842 1,109,410 Income tax paid (396,879 ) (1,963,871 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 4,020,691 3,767,625 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (541,267 ) (6,424,493 ) Dividends received 9,800 - Sale of available-for-sale assets, net 834,963 4,704,503 Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities 303,496 (1,719,990) Financing activities Banks and investment accounts overdrafts paid, net (1,170,556 ) (423,487 ) Long term loans paid (2,227,580 ) (368,900 ) Interests and other loan costs paid (1,040,652 ) (1,280,811 ) Net cash flows (used in) financing activities (4,438,788) (2,073,198) (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (114,601) (25,563) Exchange difference and other financial results 25,009 155,472 Monetary results effect on cash and cash equivalents (41,216 ) (145,595 ) Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1st 314,798 2,297,193 Cash and cash equivalents 183,990 2,281,507

Glossary

In this release, except where otherwise indicated or where the context otherwise requires:

"BCRA" refers to Banco Central de la República Argentina , Argentina's Central Bank,

, Argentina's Central Bank, "CAMMESA" refers to Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico Sociedad Anónima ;

; "COD" refers to Commercial Operation Date, the day in which a generation unit is authorized by CAMMESA (in Spanish, "Habilitación Comercial") to sell electric energy through the grid under the applicable commercial conditions;

"Ecogas" refers collectively to Distribuidora de Gas Cuyana ("DGCU"), Distribuidora de Gas del Centro ("DGCE"), and their controlling company Inversora de Gas del Centro ("IGCE") ;

("DGCU"), ("DGCE"), and their controlling company ; "Energía Base" (legacy energy) refers to the regulatory framework established under Resolution SE No. 95/13, as amended, currently regulated by Resolution SE No. 31/20;

"FONINVEMEM" or "FONI", refers to the Fondo para Inversiones Necesarias que Permitan Incrementar la Oferta de Energía Eléctrica en el Mercado Eléctrico Mayorista (the Fund for Investments Required to Increase the Electric Power Supply) and Similar Programs, including Central Vuelta de Obligado (CVO) Agreement;

(the Fund for Investments Required to Increase the Electric Power Supply) and Similar Programs, including Central Vuelta de Obligado (CVO) Agreement; "p.p.", refers to percentage points;

"PPA" refers to power purchase agreements.

"TJSM", Termoeléctrica José de San Martín S.A.

"TMB", Termoeléctrica General Belgrano S.A.

