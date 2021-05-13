Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.05.2021
ACCESSWIRE
13.05.2021 | 05:32
BTU Metals Corp.: BTU Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (TSXV:BTU)(OTC PINK:BTUMF) announces it has granted a total of 600,000 stock options to a director and an officer of the company exercisable at a price of $0.14 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant. The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Paul Wood"

Paul Wood, CEO, Director
pwood@btumetals.com

SOURCE: BTU Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647152/BTU-Option-Grant

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
