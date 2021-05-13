AKJ Crypto Issues 4.0% Annualized Distribution To Token Investors

VALETTA, Malta, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AKJ Crypto plc ("AKJC"), the leading provider of trading and infrastructure solutions for fund managers trading in digital assets, today announced the distribution of its Q1 "Shareout" to investors in AKJ Token.

AKJ Token is one of the few tokens within the crypto universe that already generates sufficient production to pay a Shareout, or ecosystem distribution, and generate yield for token investors. Token investors in the ecosystem are qualified to receive 25% of net revenues generated across several lines of business, including fund infrastructure, trading, and capital allocation. Capital allocation occurs through the AKJ Digital Assets FoF, an affiliated crypto hedge fund of funds. The AKJC Board approved a Q1 Shareout, based on performance in calendar year 2020, representing a 1.0% return on invested capital, or 4.0% on an annualized basis. Payment is distributed to investors as Ether.

In discussing the distribution, Neal Mitra, CEO of AKJ Crypto plc, said: "Our first Shareout last year closed the loop on our business model, establishing a fully functional crypto ecosystem that delivers tangible returns back to our investors. The new Shareout, which more than doubles the last one when annualized, is a direct reflection of the rapid expansion of our operating platform. It shows the benefit that investors can expect to see with the token's intrinsic value, as well as the potential for returns. With the future growth that we have already contracted and are now onboarding, the path ahead is incredibly exciting."

The AKJ Crypto platform offers institution-grade turnkey solutions for crypto hedge fund managers. Services are provided directly and in coordination with other ecosystem entities, and include regulatory compliance, licensing, trading, settlement, storage and provider partnerships. It provides access to a fund of funds investing with top fund managers, including a seed capital program for select managers on the platform. Investors in AKJ Token gain risk-mitigated, diversified exposure into the digital asset sector, through both revenue growth on the platform as well as capital appreciation in the fund of funds. AKJ Token is a transferable security sold under EU law to professional investors.

About AKJ Crypto plc and AKJt Holdings Limited

AKJ Crypto plc, a subsidiary of AKJt Holdings Limited, provides a full-service platform for crypto hedge fund managers and diversified participation for institutional investors, through the AKJ Token, in the cryptoeconomy.

AKJt Holdings Limited (AKJt) is a fintech holding company that is focused on trading, administrative, digitization and other advanced solutions for hedge fund managers. AKJt is owned by shareholders who collectively have over US$18 billion in assets under management. The group and its associated entities serve hedge fund and institutional clients in 35 countries around the world.

