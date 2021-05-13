One Media iP Group Plc - AGM Statement

One Media iP group PLC

("One Media", or "OMiP" or the "Company")

AGM Statement

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), the digital media content provider that exploits intellectual property rights around music, video and copyright technology, will be holding its Annual General Meeting virtually at 11am on 13 May 2021.

At the meeting, Michael Infante will make the following statement:

"2020 was a period of continued solid progress for the Group in both growth and profit despite the global challenges. Central to our business is building our catalogue of music rights. Post year-end, we announced three deals that have been well covered in the national press and I am pleased to say that the Group has a solid acquisition pipeline and continued deployment of monies raised in 2020 within the directors' expectation and utilising both our Harmony Ip and TCAT initiatives.

"We look forward to the remainder of the financial year with confidence."

-Ends-



