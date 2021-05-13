By popular user demand, NordPass is now available in German language

LONDON, May 13, 2021, a password manager created by the world's leading VPN solution NordVPN, is entering the German market. The German version of NordPass app is now available for iOS , MacOS , Windows , Android and Linux operating systems.



"German was one of the most requested languages by our users, therefore we knew there was a high demand. In addition to that, as NordPass is a NordVPN password manager, we know that NordVPN has a lot of fans who are looking to expand their cyber security package," says Chad Hammond, security expert at NordPass.

NordPass is designed in a way that users' passwords are encrypted on the device and only then stored on Cloud. This means that only the user can decrypt the passwords simply by logging in to the account. Thanks to the zero knowledge architecture, no one else can access or manage users' passwords in any way. NordPass password manager uses the state of the art encryption algorithm XChaCha20 to encrypt all data that users can store in NordPass. Its security has been independently tested by the respected Berlin-based auditors Cure53 .

NordPass password manager offers its Premium users advanced security features , such as Data Breach Scanner and Password Health. Data Breach Scanner helps users identify if their data has appeared in any leaks and Password Heath identifies whether user's passwords are old, weak, or reused.

While truly important, security is not the only focus of NordPass. "NordPass also aims to make our users' life simpler. By auto filling login credentials and personal information in various online forms, users can save their valuable time," says Chad Hammond, security expert at NordPass. "Our mission is to develop affordable digital security products that are simpler, nicer, faster and safer; and we are excited to share this with our German users."

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease-of-use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN - the advanced security and privacy app trusted by more than 14 million customers worldwide. For more information: nordpass.com .

Contact:

Patricia Cerniauskaite

patricia@nordsec.com



