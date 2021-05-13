

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy decreased in April, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the current situation of the economy, decreased to 39.1 in April from 49.0 in March. In February, the reading was 41.3.



However, a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.



The outlook index that signals future activity fell to 41.7 in April from 49.8 in the previous month. In February, the reading was 51.3.



