Bajwa brings experience from across the technology ecosystem as Gett cements its transition to a B2B marketplace for ground transportation

Gett, the leading B2B marketplace and corporate Ground Transportation Management (GTM) platform, announces the appointment of Mandeep Bajwa as Chief People Officer as the business expands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005049/en/

Mandeep Bajwa, Chief People Officer at Gett (Photo: Business Wire)

Mandeep Bajwa joins Gett as Chief People Officer. Previously, Mandeep was part of WeWork's HR leadership across the EMEA region, and also acted as HR Leader for CloudKitchens in EMEA. She joins Gett as the business cements its transition to a corporate ground transportation marketplace, where it's currently the category leader and serving over a quarter of Fortune 500 companies.

The appointment of Mandeep as Chief People Officer occurs during a period of significant expansion of the Gett platform to provide broadened geographic coverage and service levels for corporate clients. New supply partnerships signed earlier this year bolster Gett's presence across the US, expanding Gett's marketplace to include yellow cabs alongside approximately 100 partner fleets covering VIP, Black Car and ride-hailing options, such as Lyft, Curb and Carey. Approximately one-third of B2B rides taken on Gett in Q1 2021 were via partner fleets and it is expected that partner fleets will represent the majority of Gett's B2B rides globally by the end of 2021.

Gett launched one of the first-ever on-demand corporate transportation services over 10 years ago and, with software for corporates to compare prices, support travel policy compliance and optimize their back-office processes, Gett's platform reduces corporate spend on ground transportation by up to 45%.

Dave Waiser, CEO and co-founder of Gett commented: "Mandeep is a highly-respected people leader and brings years of experience from across the technology ecosystem. Her role will be of paramount importance as the business transitions and expands its corporate Ground Transportation Management solution globally, and I am excited to have her on board to oversee our talent."

About Gett

Gett is a technology platform solely focused on corporate Ground Transportation Management (GTM), a market worth $79.6B globally. https://bit.ly/2SEIV3M

Gett is the GTM category leader, serving over a quarter of the Fortune 500 companies.

Gett's cloud-based software aggregates existing transportation providers onto a single platform, helping businesses manage all of their ground transportation spend. Additionally, Gett expands companies' coverage by connecting them to a grid of transportation providers globally.

Gett organizes corporate fleet, ride-hailing, taxi, and limo providers on one platform, optimizing the entire employee experience, from booking and riding to invoicing and analytics, saving businesses time and money.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in London, Gett has raised more than $750M in funding to date, including more than $300M from the Volkswagen Group.

ENDS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005049/en/

Contacts:

FTI Consulting

Rob Mindell

Ollie Pratt

gett@fticonsulting.com

+44 (0)20 3727 1000