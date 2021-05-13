ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM FINANCIAL AND -5

DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2021

Mikhail Oseevskiy, President of Rostelecom, commented: "2021 has started off well: the Company's revenue increased by 9%, OIBDA was up 18%, and net profit increased by 58% in the first quarter of 2021. We were also able to significantly improve our free cash flow position, which increased by RUB 8.4 billion over the reporting period.

"The 2025 development strategy adopted by the Board of Directors this quarter puts us on a course to maintain our strong financial and operating results. The updated strategy sharpens our focus on digital transformation and the continuation of a sustainable development model of an integrated provider of digital services and solutions. The pursuit of smart growth in traditional businesses is central to our latest strategic cycle as we seek to maximize return on investment and cash flow. We are also intending to consolidate our leadership and further develop segments such as data centres and cloud services, cybersecurity, online medicine, digital regions and government digital services.

"To meet these strategic ambitions, we will be looking closely at implementing radical cost reductions in traditional businesses, to significantly increase productivity and provide a meaningful uplift on our OIBDA margin as a group.

"Our priority task is to grow OIBDA by one and a half times. A significant part of this goal will be met by our fast-growing businesses, which carry a higher growth multiple than our traditional telecom segments. Furthermore, our new dividend policy will guarantee shareholders an increase in dividend payments, which combined with our growth story, contributes to Rostelecom's attractiveness as an investment."

Vladimir Kirienko, First Vice-President of Rostelecom, commented: "During the first three months of this year, growth in new digital services was accompanied by stable growth in our core services. Our retail segment saw a remarkable pace of growth despite market saturation. We have posted a threefold increase in revenue from the cloud video storage service, our Wink platform, which is gaining in popularity and is now among the top 5 online cinemas in the country. Our flagship product "Rostelecom Key" has passed the 100,000-user milestone, while the number of "Game" tariff subscribers continues to grow, helped by its promotion to the Tele2 Russia client base. We are developing partnerships with large corporations, small and medium-sized businesses and government agencies to offer them a wide range of digital services. Rostelecom experts have, as an example, used our Video Surveillance and Video Analytics platform to enhance the monitoring of solid municipal waste, they have developed a geographic information system for the agro-industrial complex of Udmurtia, we have developed a product to monitor the security of Solar appScreener applications for two international clients. Together with Mail.ru Group, we have also launched the educational platform Sferum, which in just a few weeks reached more than 100,000 school children across the country.

"We are also focusing our efforts on the businesses that are becoming an increasingly significant part of our portfolio, which includes our contribution to the state's Digital Economy program, which seeks to reduce the digital divide in Russia and ensure that businesses and households have equal access to digital infrastructure wherever they are in the country.

"It is also important to highlight the strong results that Tele2 Russia continues demonstrate as it firmly consolidates its leadership in the mobile segment, particularly in terms of NPS and revenue growth rates. The successful transformation of Rostelecom into a digital giant is enabling us to formulate ambitious strategic plans for the coming years, based on our new set of growth objectives that set out to exceed market growth for our innovative clusters."

Sergey Anokhin, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer added: "The company continued to demonstrate consistently strong dynamics across all key financial indicators in 2021, thanks to on-going drive to increase efficiency and optimise costs. Free cash flow, one of our key target indicators, was strong during the quarter to remain positive at the end of the first quarter for the first time in recent years.

"To increase transparency, we have taken steps to clarify the methodology used to calculate net debt, including lease liabilities, a significant part of which is accrued in accordance with IFRS 16. It is important to point out that the new methodology has changed Rostelecom's Net debt/OIBDA ratio, which is purely technical and not due to an actual increase in Rostelecom's debt burden beyond the previously established levels. Rostelecom anticipates that debt levels will remain below a Net debt/OIBDA ratio of 3x on an annualized basis. Corresponding clarifications have been made to the approved dividend policy by adjusting the principles around which the dividend is agreed and paid. The same clarifications will ensure that Rostelecom preserves its credit ratings by S&P, Moody's, Fitch, ACRA and Expert RA.

"While our performance in during the first quarter has exceeded our expectations, macroeconomic risk factors that could negatively impact our results remain and we prefer to be conservative when setting guidance for 2021. We therefore maintain our previously published forecast for 2021, where we expect to see a minimum 5% increase in consolidated revenues and OIBDA, with ?APEX of between RUB 110-115 billion, excluding the implementation of state programs. We may revisit these forecasts over the course of the coming reporting periods."

KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Fixed business

Number of subscribers (million): 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 change, y-o-y 4Q 2020 change, y-o-y Internet access 13.5 13.2 2% 13.5 0% B2C: Broadband 12.4 12.2 2% 12.4 0% B2B: Broadband + VPN 1.1 1.1 6% 1.1 1% Pay TV 10.8 10.5 3% 10.8 0% Incl. IPTV 6.2 5.7 9% 6.1 2% Hosted PBX 0.170 0.128 33% 0.160 6% Local telephony services 13.7 15.2 (10%) 14.0 (3%) ARPU[6] (RUB): 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 change, y-o-y 4Q 2020 change, y-o-y Internet access B2C: Broadband 406 397 2% 395 3% B2B: Broadband + VPN 3,477 3,368 3% 3,372 3% Pay TV 254 257 (1%) 250 2% Incl. IPTV 307 319 (4%) 302 2% Hosted PBX 977 1,118 (13%) 1,186 (18%) Blended ARPU[7] 563 551 2% 546 3%

Mobile business

1Q 2020 1Q 2019 change, y-o-y 4Q 2020 change, y-o-y Data Traffic, incl. MVNO,Pb 1,457 1,087 34% 1,442 1% Churn, % (8.2%) (9.2%) (1.0 p.p.) (8.1%) 0.1 p.p. Growth of active mobile Internet users, % 19.9% 36.1% (16.2 p.p.) 20.0% (0.1 p.p.) 1. The total number of Internet subscribers among households grew by 2% to 12.4 million in the first quarter of 2021

compared to the corresponding period of last year. ARPU also increased by 2% year-on-year to RUB 406. 2. The total number of Internet and VPN subscribers in B2B increased by 6% year-on-year to 1.1 million; ARPU increased

by 3% year-on-year to RUB 3,477. 3. The number of pay-TV subscribers grew by 3% to 10.8 million users compared to the corresponding period of last

year, with average ARPU of RUB 254 in B2C; - the number of IPTV subscribers increased by 9% to 6.2 million, and ARPU was RUB 307 in B2C; 4. The number of active mobile Internet users increased by 20% year-on-year during 1Q 2020. Year-on-year growth in

mobile Internet data traffic reached 34% during the first quarter of 2021; while cellular customer base churn

decreased to 8.2%; 5. The number of local telephony subscribers decreased by 10% to 13.7 million.

KEY EVENTS RELATING TO Q1 2021 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

Business news - Rostelecom continues to develop and expand its range of products and services: - within the "Game" tariff plan:

- the tariff has been expanded to subscribers of the Alliance Telecom network, making the plan's most popular

games available to a larger number of subscribers in the Far East;

Revenue generated by the "Game" tariff increased by 13% in the first quarter of 2021. - Digital OTT platform Wink is now among the top 5 online cinema in the country:

- new TV channel packages launched: Transformer, Maximum, Premium as well as a subscription to Greatest Hits

videos;

- launched an AVOD (Advertising Video on Demand) model to provide free access to content by viewing ads;

- together with Tele2 Russia, an "exchange minutes for films" offer has been implemented.

During the first quarter of 2021, the number of Wink customers accessing videos on two or more devices increased by 30% to 2 million. Meanwhile, the number of Wink customers who manage the service using voice assistants tripled during 1Q 2021 to over 50,000. - Rostelecom's "Key solution" continues to expand its functionality:

- Added a video analytics function to track special vehicles and traffic control;

- SIP video monitors for apartments have been introduced;

The "Key solution" surpassed a key milestone of 100,000 users during the first quarter of 2021. - Enhancements to "Smart Home" and home video surveillance services continue to be introduced, including:

- a set of measures have been implemented to improve the service's resistance to DDoS / Brute Force attacks;

Revenue generated from the cloud video storage service has increased threefold. - B2C fibre broadband revenues grew by 13%; - Launched the educational platform "Sferum" jointly with Mail.ru Group, which saw more than 100,000 schoolchildren

became users of the digital educational platform in just a few weeks; - a new platform "Wi-Fi 2.0" was launched for corporate clients with advanced capabilities in terms of statistical

and analytical tools for analyzing user behaviour in a public Wi-Fi network; - Rostelecom continued to expand its digital segment during the first quarter of 2021: - as part of the development of cybersecurity services:

- additional services were introduced to the market:

- a new automated Incident Response Plan (IRP);

- a sandbox service to protect against advanced cyber threats;

- a new version of the Solar appScreener 3.8 source code security product, which now has an innovative

vulnerability analysis function under trial;

- updates made to the Solar webProxy 3.5 secure web gateway with additions in the role model of

differentiation of access rights and flexible export of data from the system;

- The Solar inRights access rights management solution received compatibility certification for 1C: Enterprise

and the Alt Server operating system based on Linux;

- Completion of a large-scale project to monitor and respond to incidents within Rosseti's infrastructure in

Ural;

- Support was provided to Halyk Bank JSC, the largest universal commercial bank in the Republic of Kazakhstan,

with the installation of the Solar Dozor system to prevent the leakage of confidential data in 25 of the bank's

branches;

- supported the Singapore State insurance fund, Central Provident Fund Board (CPF), and Scoot Airlines, a

subsidiary of Singapore Airlines with the integration of Solar appScreener - a service to manage applications'

vulnerability; - Rostelecom also continues to develop its suite of B2B cloud and data centre services:

- Cloud solution DataLine Cloud-152 was certified to operate state information systems and was deployed at two

Moscow-based data centres;

- The TIONIX Virtual Security product received the FSTEC certification (Federal Service for Technical and Export

Control);

- The Internet Technical Center (TCI) was included on the register of domestic IT companies, and has also

received ISO / IEC 27001: 2013 certification;

- A new 300-rack data centre was launched in Novosibirsk; - Operator business segment highlights include: - 10% year-on-year increase in ?2?[8] project revenues; - the first long-term contract was awarded to Rostelecom and Megafon to provide a section of the optical spectrum; - the provision of a 100G link from Frankfurt to Tokyo in preparation for the 2021 Olympic Games as well as a 100G

link to Frankfurt; - Large projects undertaken include: - the development of a geographic information system for an agro-industrial complex at Udmurtia; - the implementation of an agribusiness systems integration project for Agrotech group in the Far East; - The roll out of digital infrastructure required to undertake the Russian national Census in 2021, as part of a

government contract with Rosstat. - Rostelecom's subsidiary, mobile operator Tele2, continues to strengthen its offering and customers can now:

- collect and save up minutes and gigabytes indefinitely;

- Use digital payment cards;

- gain access to online cinema Wink;

- purchase SIM cards at Lukoil gas stations;

- get a terabyte of Internet when buying Samsung gadgets;

- receive paid services regardless of their account balance.

During the year the company increased the number of base stations by almost a third;

Other news - The Rostelecom Board approved the Company's corporate strategy to 2025 and adopted its dividend policy for

2021-2023; - Rostelecom was also recognised during the quarter as:

- the number one provider of public Wi-Fi access points;

- the leading B2B broadband provider by number of subscribers and revenue;

- the leader in the Free Call service market;

- the top provider of virtual PBX clients;

- the number one provider of installed cloud video surveillance cameras. - cloud provider DataLine, a Rostelecom group company, was recognised by Infinidat as the EMEA "Service Provider of

the Year in 2020"; - Rostelecom is included in the Bloomberg 2021 Gender Equality Index. - Tele2 Russia was ranked the best telecommunications employer according to hh.ru, and also received two gold and

three silvers at the Global Top Ranking Performers Awards; - As part of its sustainable strategic development Tele2 Russia collected more than 4,000 old phones in order to be

recycled.

OPERATING REVIEW

Revenue analysis

Revenue structure by services

RUB million 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 change Mobile 46,100 40,964 13% Broadband 24,029 21,993 9% Digital 14,149 12,520 13% TV services 9,949 9,489 5% Wholesale services 18,397 17,771 4% Interconnect and traffic transit services 4,422 4,247 4% VPN 7,554 7,026 8% Rent of channels 2,476 2,434 2% Rent and maintenance of telecommunications infrastructure 3,945 4,064 (3%) Fixed telephony 12,741 14,190 (10%) Other services 6,593 4,686 41% Total 131,958 121,613 9%

Revenue structure by customer segments

RUB million 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 change B2C 67,164 62,807 7% Corporate customers / Government customers 43,741 38,996 12% Operators 19,973 18,845 6% Other 1,079 964 12% Total 131,958 121,613 9%

In the first quarter of 2021, revenue increased year-on-year by 9% to RUB 132.0 billion, as a result of the following factors: - a 13% increase in revenue from mobile services, mainly due to a higher volume of mobile Internet data consumption

and standard voice services; - 9% growth in revenue from broadband services due to a higher number of subscribers, growth in ARPU as well as

revenues from Internet connection contracts; - a 41% increase in revenues from other services, due to the consolidation of Lukoil-inform operations acquired

during the fourth quarter of 2020, as well as growth in money transfers and mobile payments; - a 13% increase in digital revenues mainly driven by the promotion of cloud and data centres services, the

development of platform-based e-government solutions and other innovative services. The late signing of contracts

with relating to some Digital regions and Cyber security projects also had an impact.

Operating income analysis

Breakdown of operating expenses

RUB million 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 change Personnel costs (34,170) (32,190) 6% Depreciation, Amortization and impairment losses of non-current assets (31,656) (26,765) 18% Interconnection charges (23,627) (21,429) 10% Materials, repairs and maintenance, utilities (9,591) (8,840) 8% Gain on the disposal of PPE and intangible assets 2,545 1,359 87% Impairment loss of financial assets measured at amortized cost 1,295 (1,163) - Other operating income 5,202 5,657 (8%) Other operating expenses (19,284) (18,933) 2% Total operating expenses (109,286) (102,304) 7%

In the first quarter of 2021, operating expenses increased by 7% compared to the corresponding period of 2020, to amount to RUB 109.3 billion, largely due to the following factors: - 18% increase (of RUB 4.9 bln) in depreciation, amortization and impairment losses for non-current assets, due to an

increase in depreciation charges associated with new objects, intangible assets and leases; - 10% increase (of RUB 2.2 bln) in interconnection charges, due to increased direct costs as well as higher traffic

caused by the pandemic and the widespread transition to remote communications; - 6% growth (of RUB 2.0 billion) in personnel costs, mainly due to an increase in the share of high-paid employees

with skills in digital business; - charges relating to the impairment of amortized financial assets amounted to RUB 2.5 billion as a result of the

Company's new provisioning method based on projections of credit losses for certain counterparts or its groups; - an 87% increase in gains from the disposal of PPE and intangible assets, amounting to RUB 1.2 billion, was recorded

mainly due better results in the disposal of real estate.

Operating profit for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 17% year-on-year to RUB 22.7 billion.

OIBDA for 1Q 2021 increased by 18% to RUB 55.4 billion. OIBDA dynamics were influenced by revenue growth, as well as by the changes in operating expenses referred to above. OIBDA margin for 1Q 2021 increased by 3.3 p.p. to reach 42.0%.

Net Income Analysis

Profit before tax increased by 56% year-on-year during the first quarter of 2021 to RUB 15.1 billion. This was mainly due to the increase in operating profit and the absence of foreign exchange losses during the reporting period.

Income tax in 1Q 2021 amounted to RUB 3.3 billion, compared to RUB 2.3 billion during the corresponding period of 2020, following the increase in profit before tax.

Net profit increased by 58% year-on-year during the first quarter of 2021 to reach RUB 11.8 billion.

Financial review

Net operating cash flow for 1Q 2021 increased by 74% to reach RUB 28.7 billion, compared to the corresponding period of 2020.

At the end of the first quarter of 2021, the cash outflow for investments in non-current assets, excluding state programmes, increased by 24% to RUB 27.2 billion (20.6% of revenue). Taking into account state programs, this figure increased by 18% to RUB 30.7 billion (23.3% of revenue).

Free cash flow for Q1 2021 amounted to RUB 2.1 billion, a year-on-year improvement of RUB 8.4 billion. This improvement is mainly due to the growth in OIBDA, as well as lower repayments of accounts payable compared to 1Q 2020.

Free Cash Flow (RUB, billion)

As at March 31, 2020, the Group's total debt (including lease liabilities) remained flat compared to the beginning of the year, amounting to RUB 510.1 billion. 100% of the Group's total debt remains rouble-denominated as at March 31st , 2021.

As at March 31, 2021, the Group's net debt (including lease liabilities) increased by 1% since the beginning of the year to RUB 470.7 billion. The company's debt burden over the past 12 months has decreased from 2.7x to 2.3x net debt/ OIBDA[9] (including lease liabilities). OTHER INFORMATION: CONFERENCE CALL

Rostelecom's management will hold a conference call and webcast today at 4:00 PM (Moscow), 3:00 PM (CET), 2:00 PM (UK) and 9:00 AM (NYT). To participate in the conference call, please dial:

UK/ International: +44 (0) 330 336 9125

USA: +1 929 477 0324

Russia: +7 (495) 213 1767

Confirmation Code (ENG): 8450902

Confirmation Code (RUS): 8589944

A webcast of the conference call will only be available in English. To access the webcast please follow the link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/rostelecom20210513/en

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website

https://www.company.rt.ru/ir/results_and_presentations/financials/IFRS/2021/1 /

* * *

APPENDICES 1. Reconciliation of OIBDA; 2. Statement of Comprehensive Income for Q1 2021; 3. Statement of Cash Flows for Q1 2021; 4. Statement of Financial Position for Q1 2021.

APPENDIX 1: RECONCILIATION OF OIBDA

OIBDA is a non-U.S. GAAP and non-IFRS financial measure, which the Company defines as operating income before depreciation and amortisation as well as some certain expenses. We believe that OIBDA provides useful information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of our business operations, including our ability to finance capital expenditures, acquisitions and other investments and our ability to incur and service debt.

The following indicators are not taken into account in the calculation of OIBDA: - Expenses related to the long-term management incentive programme, implying accruals in personnel costs line; - Expenses related to non-government pension insurance.

RUB million 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 change Operating income 22,672 19,309 17% Plus amortisation (31,656) (26,765) 18% Plus expenses related to the long-term management incentive programme (834) (714) 17% Plus expenses related to non-government pension insurance 275 294 (6%) OIBDA 55,437 47,082 18% OIBDA margin, % 42.0% 38.7%

APPENDIX 2: Statement of Comprehensive Income for Q1 2021

Three-month period ended 31 March (unaudited) 2020 2021 (restated)* Revenue 131,958 121,613 Operating expenses Wages, salaries, other benefits and payroll taxes (34,170) (32,190) Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses (31,656) (26,765) Interconnection charges (23,627) (21,429) Materials, utilities, repairs and maintenance (9,591) (8,840) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 2,545 1,359 Impairment loss of financial assets measured at amortized cost 1,295 (1,163) Other operating income 5,202 5,657 Other operating expenses (19,284) (18,933) Total operating expenses, net (109,286) (102,304) Operating profit 22,672 19,309 Share of net profit/(loss) of associates and joint ventures 18 166 Finance costs (8,893) (8,859) Other investing and financial gain, net 1,282 646 Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net 53 (1,543) Profit before income tax 15,132 9,719 Income tax expense (3,322) (2,266) Profit for the period 11,810 7,453 Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 12 419 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 12 419 Total comprehensive income for the period 11,822 7,872 Profit attributable to: Equity holders of the Group 11,594 7,250 Non-controlling interests 216 203 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders of the Group 11,606 7,669 Non-controlling interests 216 203 Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Group - 3.46 2.81 basic (in roubles)

Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Group - diluted (in roubles) 3.40 2.75

APPENDIX 3: Statement of Cash Flows for Q1 2021

Three-month period ended 31 March (unaudited) 2020 2021 (restated) Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 15,132 9,719 Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to cash generated from operations Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 31,656 26,765 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (2,545) (1,359) Impairment loss of financial assets measured at amortized cost (1,295) 1,163 Share of net profit/(loss) of associates and joint ventures (18) (166) Finance costs excluding finance costs on employee benefit obligations 8,884 8,848 Other investing and financial gain, net (1,282) (646) Foreign exchange loss/(gain), net (53) 1,543 Share-based motivation program 788 772 Increase in accounts receivable and contract assets (8,878) (9,428) Increase in employee benefits 193 257 (Increase)/decrease in inventories (187) 407 Decrease in accounts payable, provisions and accrued expenses (2,528) (10,807) Increase in contract costs, prepayments and other assets (622) (1,488) Increase in other liabilities 523 1,425 Cash generated from operations before income tax and interests paid 39,768 27,005 Interest paid (8,938) (8,017) Income tax refund 42 7 Income tax paid (2,184) (2,497) Net cash from operating activities 28,688 16,498 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (30,687) (25,901) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and assets held for 3,235 1,617 sale Acquisition of financial assets (2,891) (2,347) Proceeds from disposals of financial assets 4,023 1,109 Interest received 424 199 Subsidy from Government 428 1,229 Dividends received 143 52 Purchase of subsidiaries and business, net of cash acquired (750) (113,366) Acquisition of equity accounted investees (176) (25) Net cash used in investing activities (26,251) (137,433) Cash flows from financing activities Issue of share capital - 66,000 Purchase of treasury shares (314) - Proceeds from bank and corporate loans 110,177 342,307 Repayment of bank and corporate loans (110,907) (305,630) Proceeds from bonds - 30,000 Repayment of bonds - (4) Repayment of promissory notes - (2) Proceeds from / (repayment of) other non-current financing liabilities - (7) Repayment of lease liabilities (3,585) (3,003) Acquisition of non-controlling interest - (19) Dividends paid to shareholders of the Group 72 - Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries (830) (233) Net cash (used in)/from financing activities (5,387) 129,409 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 32 (206) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,918) 8,268 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 31,215 19,955 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 28,297 28,223

APPENDIX 4: Statement of Financial Position for Q1 2021

31 March 31 December 2021 2020 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 573,428 575,356 Goodwill and other intangible assets 142,275 141,321 Right of use assets 96,642 95,733 Trade and other accounts receivable 6,337 6,317 Investments in associates and joint ventures 10,773 10,896 Other financial assets 784 815 Other non-current assets 13,308 12,975 Deferred tax assets 9,128 8,970 Contract assets 1,054 972 Contract costs 16,190 16,326 Total non-current assets 869,919 869,681 Current assets Inventories 10,979 10,792 Contract assets 7,837 6,710 Contract costs 722 674 Trade and other accounts receivable 61,688 50,154 Prepayments 8,136 8,953 Prepaid income tax 1,633 1,377 Other financial assets 11,168 11,482 Other current assets 6,726 7,892 Cash and cash equivalents 28,297 31,215 Asset classified as held for sale 829 831 Total current assets 138,015 130,080 Total assets 1,007,934 999,761 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to equity holders of the Group Share capital 95 95 Treasury shares (14,670) (14,374) Retained earnings and other reserves 206,710 194,409 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Group 192,135 180,130 Non-controlling interests 38,086 37,546 Total equity 230,221 217,676 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 352,693 372,406 Lease liabilities 87,965 86,392 Employee benefits 6,863 6,670 Deferred tax liabilities 44,916 41,494 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,204 1,580 Contract liabilities 14,986 15,811 Provisions 5,354 5,848 Other non-current financial liabilities 10,926 10,912 Other non-current liabilities 36,572 32,831 Total non-current liabilities 561,479 573,944 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 51,478 32,535 Lease liabilities 17,994 17,399 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 84,158 96,022 Income tax payable 1,196 3,023 Contract liabilities 29,913 34,680 Provisions 10,988 9,413

Other financial liabilities 1,474 1,914 Other current liabilities 19,033 13,155 Total current liabilities 216,234 208,141 Total liabilities 777,713 782,085 Total equity and liabilities 1,007,934 999,761

PJSC Rostelecom is the largest integrated digital services and products provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications market in Russia. The Company serves millions of households, state and private enterprises across the country.

Rostelecom is Russia's undisputed market leader, providing high-speed Internet access and pay-TV. The total number of broadband users stands at over 13.5 mln users, it has more than 10.8 mln pay-TV customers, over 6.1 mln of which are subscribed to Rostelecom's IPTV services. Tele2 Russia, a Rostelecom subsidiary, is a major player in the mobile market with the industry-leading NPS, a customer satisfaction benchmark. The joint mobile subscriber base is over 46.6 mln users.

Rostelecom is a key strategic innovator that provides solutions in the following fields: E-Government, cybersecurity, data-centres and cloud computing, biometry, healthcare, education and housing & utility services.

During the 1q 2021, the Group generated RUB 132.0 bln of revenues, RUB 55.4 bln of OIBDA (42.0% of revenue) and RUB 11.8 bln of net income.

The Group's stable financial position is confirmed by its credit ratings. Rostelecom has been assigned 'BBB-' and 'BB+' international credit ratings by Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's respectively, and AA(RU) by ACRA.

* * *

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and intended to be covered by the safe harbours created thereby.

Those forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: - Assessment of PAO Rostelecom's (the Company) future operating and financial results as well as forecasts of the

present value of future cash flows and related factors; - The Company's plans to take ownership stakes in other organisations; - the Company's anticipated capital expenditures and plans to construct and modernize its network; - the Company's expectations as to the growth in demand for its services, plans relating to the expansion of the

range of its services and their pricing; - the Company's plans with respect to improving its corporate governance practices; - the Company's expectations as to its position in the telecommunications market and forecasts on the development of

the market segments within which the Company operates; - economic outlook and industry trends; - the Company's expectations as to the regulation of the Russian telecommunications industry and assessment of impact

of regulatory initiatives on the Company's activity; - other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include: - risks relating to changes in political, economic and social conditions in Russia as well as changes in global

economic conditions; - risks relating to Russian legislation, regulation and taxation, including laws, regulations, decrees and decisions

governing the Russian telecommunications industry, securities industry as well as currency and exchange controls

relating to Russian entities and their official interpretation by regulatory bodies; - risks relating to the Company, including the achievement of the anticipated results, levels of profitability and

growth, ability to create and meet demand for the Company's services including their promotions, and the ability of

the Company to remain competitive in a liberalized telecommunications market; - technological risks associated with the functioning and development of the telecommunications infrastructure,

technological innovations as well as the convergence of technologies; - other risks and uncertainties. For a more detailed discussion of these and other factors, see the Company's Annual

Report and the Company's other public filings.

Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Given these and other uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements contained herein or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements (which are made as of the date hereof) to reflect events or circumstances upon the annual report publication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable laws. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Here and below, please refer to Attachment 1 of this statement for a full definition of OIBDA.

[2] Here and below Free Cash Flow (FCF) is calculated as net cash from operating activity minus CAPEX, plus proceeds from selling fixed assets and intangible assets, plus interest received, plus subsidy from government.

[3] International financial reporting standards.

[4] Here and below, capital expenditure ("CAPEX") comprises cash spent on fixed assets and intangible assets.

[5] Here and below, Net Debt is calculated as total debt less cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (other financial assets).

[6] Average revenue per user

[7] Blended ARPU includes revenue from one user subscribed to a number of services simultaneously, including broadband, IPTV and digital cable TV

[8] Operator to Operator

[9] OIBDA for the last 12 months -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

