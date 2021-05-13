SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434, "SoftBank") and OneWeb, today announced an agreement for mutual cooperation to promote OneWeb's satellite communication services in the global and Japan markets. SoftBank and OneWeb will promote satellite communication services via the combination of OneWeb services and SoftBank's services, including advanced communication and Digital Transformation (DX) platform services.

SoftBank and OneWeb will collaborate in market development for Japan and global markets, and jointly engage in technical and product development to enhance their competitiveness in these markets. This collaboration encompasses obtaining regulatory approvals and the setting up of ground stations in Japan.

To deliver Internet connectivity worldwide, and to digitalize and revolutionize analog industries, SoftBank aims to provide advanced seamless connectivity services and DX platform services by using global connectivity solutions that incorporate OneWeb's services.

On April 26, 2021, OneWeb successfully launched 36 satellites into its constellation. This successful launch brings its total in-orbit constellation to 182 satellites, of the OneWeb's 648 LEO satellite fleet. OneWeb will test its network and conduct demonstrations, as it prepares for commercial service in areas above the 50th parallel north before end of year, and globally in 2022.

About SoftBank Corp.

Guided by the SoftBank Group's corporate philosophy, "Information Revolution Happiness for everyone," SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) combines telecommunications services with cutting-edge technologies to create and operate new businesses. SoftBank Corp. serves more than 45 million mobile consumer and enterprise subscribers in Japan, and as part of its "Beyond Carrier" strategy, is redefining industries by leveraging its unique strengths as a network operator to fully harness the power of 5G, big data, AI, IoT, robotics and other key technologies. To learn more, please visit www.softbank.jp/en/

About OneWeb

OneWeb, founded with a vision to bridge the digital divide through its network, was acquired by UK Government and the Bharti Group in October 2020, and has welcomed additional investment from SoftBank Group, Eutelsat and Hughes Network Group. It provides a global communications network powered from space, to enable connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere. Find out more at http://www.oneweb.world

