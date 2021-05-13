

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Elementis plc (ELM.L) issued trading update for the three months ended 31 March 2021, and said the Group performance in the first quarter of 2021 has been 'strong and ahead of expectations.'



Revenue increased about 6% on the prior year period, which was largely before the impact of COVID-19, with the execution of self help actions augmented by improved underlying demand, customer restocking and currency tailwinds.



Further, the company noted that cash generation in the first quarter was in line with expectations and the Group's business model remains highly cash generative.



For the full year, the company said it is confident that further steady demand improvement from H2 2020 levels coupled with its self help actions would drive improved financial performance, towards the top end of consensus expectations, and a reduction in leverage.



The Board believes current market forecasts for 2021 adjusted operating profit to be in the range of $92 million - $103 million with an average of $97 million.



CEO, Paul Waterman said, 'We have made a good start to 2021 and are on track to deliver an improved financial performance and a reduction in leverage. We will continue to maintain our focus on self-help actions and in 2021 expect to deliver more than $30m of new business opportunities, over 20 new products and $10m of cost savings.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELEMENTIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de