Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist (COUK LN) Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-May-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 152.1666 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 454101 CODE: COUK LN ISIN: LU1407891602 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407891602 Category Code: NAV TIDM: COUK LN Sequence No.: 104811 EQS News ID: 1196208 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 13, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)