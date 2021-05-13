DJ Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWL LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-May-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.4107 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 72805324 CODE: LCWL LN ISIN: LU1781541179 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWL LN Sequence No.: 104848 EQS News ID: 1196245 End of Announcement EQS News Service

