AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE (CEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s) 13-May-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE DEALING DATE: 12/05/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 264.3541 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9936683 CODE: CEU

ISIN: LU1681042609

