AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (TPHG) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 13-May-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP DEALING DATE: 12/05/2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 69.819 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30588 CODE: TPHG =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038086 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHG Sequence No.: 104931 EQS News ID: 1196328 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196328&application_name=news

