DJ Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (SWIM LN) Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-May-2021 / 09:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.7009 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 713200 CODE: SWIM LN ISIN: LU1571051751 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWIM LN Sequence No.: 104825 EQS News ID: 1196222 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196222&application_name=news

May 13, 2021 03:24 ET (07:24 GMT)