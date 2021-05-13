

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's construction output grew in March after falling in the previous month, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Construction output accelerated 4.3 percent year-on-year in March, after a 17.2 percent drop in February. In January, output rose 7.0 percent.



Among the main groups, construction of buildings gained by 6.4 percent and the civil engineering works remained unchanged.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output increased 11.5 percent monthly in March, after a 10.4 percent fall in the previous month.



In the first quarter, construction output declined 2.0 percent yearly.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

