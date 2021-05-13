DJ Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc (STPU LN) Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-May-2021 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 103.1522 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1185500 CODE: STPU LN ISIN: LU2018762653 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2018762653 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STPU LN Sequence No.: 104972 EQS News ID: 1196373 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 13, 2021 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)