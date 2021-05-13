

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation increased in April, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-on-year in April, following a 1.4 percent increase in March. This was in line with economists expectation.



Transport cost accelerated 9.3 percent annually in April. Communication cost rose 6.5 percent and prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco gained 8.7 percent.



Education cost grew 3.4 percent and those of restaurant and hotel gained 2.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in April, after a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month.



Core inflation rose to 1.9 percent in April from 1.6 percent in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, core CPI rose 0.2 percent in April, same as seen in the prior month.



