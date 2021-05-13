

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Thursday as overnight data showing a sharp rise in U.S. consumer prices triggered concerns over whether the Federal Reserve will be forced to change its policy stance.



It is feared that an increase in inflationary pressure could derail economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.



Investors now await U.S. producer price data and weekly jobless claims figures, due later in the day for further insights into economic recovery and the inflation outlook.



The benchmark DAX fell 314 points, or 2.1 percent, to 14,835 after closing 0.2 percent higher in the previous session.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen tumbled 3-4 percent while lender Deutsche Bank lost 2.8 percent.



Tech stocks extended recent declines, with Infineon Technologies losing nearly 2 percent.



