Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE) As at close of business on 12-May-2021 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 75.03p INCLUDING current year revenue 75.03p Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP20.57m Net borrowing level: 11% LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528 ---