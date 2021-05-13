

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer prices rose in April, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index increased 1.1 percent year-on-year in April, after remaining unchanged in March.



Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels grew 3.6 percent yearly in April and those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased 2.2 percent.



Prices for health and restaurants and hotels gained by 3.0 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in April, after a 0.8 percent increase in the prior month.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.1 percent annually in April, following a 0.1 percent increase in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP increased 0.6 percent in April, after a 0.9 percent rise in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

