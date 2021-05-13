NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 12 May 2021 were: 836.09p Capital only 840.38p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 70,000 ordinary shares on 12th May 2021, the Company has 93,140,389 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.