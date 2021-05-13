Oncolytics Biotech to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat to take place on Wednesday, May 19 at 5:25 pm ET

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced that the Company will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference, which is taking place virtually from May 18-20, 2021. Presentation details are listed below.

Presenter: Dr. Matt Coffey, President & Chief Executive Officer of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Date: Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Time: 5:25 pm Eastern Daylight Time

Webcast Link: Please click here

The Company will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your RBC representative or email tim@lifesciadvisors.com.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Oncolytics' website (LINK) and will be archived for two weeks.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics is a biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus. The compound induces selective tumor lysis and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype -- turning "cold" tumors "hot" -- through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers.

Pelareorep has demonstrated synergies with immune checkpoint inhibitors and may also be synergistic with other approved immuno-oncology agents. Oncolytics is currently conducting and planning additional studies of pelareorep in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and targeted therapies in solid and hematological malignancies, as it prepares for a phase 3 registration study in metastatic breast cancer. For further information, please visit: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com.

