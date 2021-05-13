Curio Announces Funding and New Partnerships; NFT Platform Raises $7M to Expand Growth

The entertainment-focused NFT platform's new round of funding from premier financial backers will enable Curio to build new partnerships, assemble innovative content, and enhance fan experiences

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curio, the premier NFT platform for the entertainment industry, announced today it is has raised $7M in an oversubscribed seed round, with participation from Fenbushi Capital , Kenetic Capital , Protocol Labs , LongHash Ventures , Picus Capital, and several others including entertainment industry veterans, Marc Geiger, CEO of SaveLive and former head of global music at WME and Rich Battista, former CEO of Time Inc. and former Fox Entertainment executive. The company has successfully launched multiple licensed auctions, drops, products, and new partnerships.

This funding round follows several partnerships with leading collectible brands and content creators. Curio is partnering with the iconic collectible powerhouse, Topps , to produce NFTs from iconoclastic, cult classic Mars Attacks! Past NFT releases from Curio include collections based on the American Gods television series produced by Fremantle, the Concrete Park graphic novel series published by Dark Horse Comics, and Universal Pictures' Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Each NFT drop from these collections sold out in minutes and the NFTs are now trading on Curio's secondary marketplace. Curio this week also launched content from the science fiction/fantasy-themed subversive comic book franchise, Heavy Metal , adding to its already formidable library of prime content.

The composition and focus of investors mirror the leadership of the Curio team. "Curio's innovative approach to bring fans and the brands they love closer together is bound to change the way entertainment is consumed and collected," said Emma Cui, CEO of LongHash Ventures. "Their rapid development of new partnerships in the film, television, music, and graphic novel space, and commitment to easing the barrier-to-entry sets them apart from others in the rapidly evolving NFT market."

This new round of funding reflects Curio's ability to transform the entertainment space through groundbreaking technology, exclusive partnerships, and innovative fan engagement. "Curio's continued success is built on our ability to push technological boundaries, our expanding partnerships with iconic brands, and reaching broader audiences," said Curio CEO, Juan M. Hernandez. "We didn't launch Curio to be another small fish in the NFT pond, we started this company to revolutionize how fans interact with and experience their favorite shows, characters, and stories."