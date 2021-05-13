With the national KUSUM program offering farmers the chance to develop projects or lease their land, developers in Odisha will have until June 22 to bid for projects. The state utility will buy the power generated under a 25-year PPA for a maximum INR3.08/kWh ($0.04).From pv magazine India The Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency has invited bids to develop 500 MW of ground-mounted solar projects in the Indian state, under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) program, which aims to help farmers set up generation capacity and install solar pumps. Under ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...