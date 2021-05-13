Anzeige
Dow Jones News
13.05.2021 | 14:07
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Surgutneftegas PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda

DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda 

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda 
13-May-2021 / 13:34 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Information statement[i] 
on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda 
 
 
The Board of Directors of «Surgutneftegas» PJSC will hold a meeting. 
 
Date when the chairperson of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of 
Directors: 13 May 2021. 
 
Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 18 May 2021. 
 
Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 
1. Preliminary approval of the annual report, review of the annual accounting (financial) statements of 
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2020, audit opinion and the Auditing Committee's report, the annual report of the Audit 
Committee of the Board of Directors, review of the Board of Directors' performance evaluation report. 
2. Review of proposed distribution of profit and loss of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2020, including recommendations for 
the shareholders regarding the size, form, and procedure for payment of dividends on shares of each category, as well 
as the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined. 
3. Nomination of the auditor. 
4. Approval of draft resolutions proposed to the annual general shareholders' meeting, the form and text of ballot 
papers, the scope of information (materials) to be made available to persons entitled to participate in the annual 
general shareholders' meeting. 
 
Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities in case the agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors 
includes issues related to exercising the rights vested in the certain issuer's securities: 
Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares. 
Issues state registration numbers, state registration date and international securities identification number (ISIN): 
- ordinary: 1 01 00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0008926258. 
- preference: 2 01 00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0009029524. 
 
 
Website used by the issuer to disclose information: 
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312; 
http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/en/investors/ 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US8688612048 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SGGD 
LEI Code:   2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.: 104985 
EQS News ID:  1196393 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196393&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2021 07:35 ET (11:35 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
