Wind Energy Market to Reach $127.2 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for renewable power sources, higher efficiency than fossil energy sources, and environment-friendly nature, and reduced carbon emission drive the global wind energy market

PORTLAND, Ore., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wind Energy Market by Type (Offshore and Onshore) and End-User (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global wind energy industry generated $62.1 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $127.2 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in demand for renewable power sources, higher efficiency than fossil energy sources, and environment-friendly nature, and reduced carbon emission drive the global wind energy market. However, high installation and maintenance costs of offshore wind plants hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in wind turbine structure present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF (249 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10901

Covid-19 Scenario

Nationwide lockdown led to the shutdown of many wind energy plants and impacted the growth. Many investors and market players reduced or locked investments for new projects. Many orders for the installation of wind turbines and plants are canceled or postponed.

Wind turbine manufacturing companies from countries such as Germany and China hindered their manufacturing activities due to lockdown. Limited availability of workforce and raw material supply restricted daily operations too.

and hindered their manufacturing activities due to lockdown. Limited availability of workforce and raw material supply restricted daily operations too. The operations would get back on track during the post-lockdown and the demand would rise steadily. The projects will be launched as the economy gains stability.

The onshore segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on type, the onshore segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly 94% of the global wind energy market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to ease in installation and lower maintenance cost of onshore wind turbines as compared to onshore plants. However, the offshore segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2020 to 2027, owing to a higher capacity factor than that of onshore wind turbines as there is a consistent flow of wind at the seashore.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Wind Energy Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10901?reqfor=covid

The industrial segment to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the industrial segment held the highest market share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the global wind energy market, and will continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to surge in demand for renewable energy sources and the demand from rural and isolated areas where grid power is unavailable. The report provides a detailed analysis of segments including commercial and residential.

Europe, followed by North America, to register the largest CAGR

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, is expected to register the largest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in investments in countries such as France, the U.K., and Norway. However, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2019, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global wind energy market, and will maintain its dominance by 2027. This is attributed to rise in concerns from governments across emerging nations, such as China, India, and South Korea regarding zero-emission norms.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10901

Leading market players

Siemens General Electric

Enercon GmbH

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Exelon Corporation (EXC)

NextEra Energy, Inc.

American Electric Power Company, Inc.

Xcel Energy Inc.

Avangrid, Inc.

Ameren Corporation

Interested in Procure Data? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wind-energy-market/purchase-options

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports We Have:

Floating wind turbine market is projected to reach $30.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 32.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Solar energy market is projected to reach $223.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Renewable energy market is expected to reach $1,512.3 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Wave energy market is projected to reach $141.1 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Small Wind Power Market is expected to reach $8,874 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 13.2% from 2016 to 2022.

Offshore Wind Energy Market is expected to reach $11,334 thousand by 2023, registering a CAGR of 19.4% from 2017 to 2023.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Wind Electric Power Generation Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Small Wind Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Wind energy foundation market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Green Energy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Marine Wind Turbine Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-446-1141

International: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg