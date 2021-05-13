Jacqueline de Rojas CBE appointed to IFS Board

- Tenured technology executive and President of techUK to support IFS through next phase of growth

LONDON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global enterprise applications company, announces that Jacqueline de Rojas has joined its Board as a non-executive director. Following three years of successive double-digit growth, the appointment of de Rojas adds strength and depth to the IFS Board, providing direction, governance, and support to management during this phase of expansion. The appointment is effective immediately and brings the current number of non-executive directors at IFS to five.

De Rojas is an experienced technology executive and industry thought leader. Through her various roles and appointments, she has helped the industry at large address the digital skills gap, deliver on diversity and inclusion, and ensure technology is accessible throughout all levels of society. Her work and commitment have been recognized by industry bodies and governments. She has also been awarded Commander of the British Empire (CBE) for services benefiting the technology sector related to international trade.

Commenting on her appointment, de Rojas said, "As the global economy reboots following the Covid-19 pandemic, technology will play a crucial role in helping businesses to build back better and make up for lost ground. Throughout this crisis, we've seen the power of IT in action to deliver life-saving public services, swift vaccination rollouts and keep businesses operational."?

"IFS stands apart from its competitors by marrying the Company's deep industry expertise with its ability to rapidly create business impact," she continued. "The leadership team has a clear vision of how to empower its customers to deliver meaningful moments of service and value.?I'm thrilled to be joining the diverse and ambitious team at IFS which is set to play a major role in the reshaping of industry business models as we enter a post-Covid economy."

Darren Roos, CEO of IFS, said, "Jacqueline's track record speaks for itself and she is a real ambassador for the things we care about as a business. Her experience and passion will be meaningful as IFS continues its transformation and growth trajectory. The expertise she brings will further enhance the board's ability to?support and oversee the delivery of our strategy."

De Rojas holds Board-level assignments for several leading global businesses: as Chair of Metapraxis; and as a Board director at Rightmove plc, FDM Group plc, Costain Group plc. She is also President of techUK, an advocate for diversity and inclusion, and a mentor at Merryck Group.

Prior to her current assignments, de Rojas had a 30-year career in enterprise software having held senior leadership positions in global tech businesses such as Citrix, CA Technologies, McAfee, Novell, and Business Objects.

