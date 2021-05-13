Standard Chartered is proud to announce that three colleagues were recognised in the prestigious EMpower Ethnic Minority Role Model Lists 2021, released today. They were commended for their leadership, collegiality, passion and effort in helping to break down barriers for ethnic minority employees in the workplace across Europe and the Americas.

Jeremy Amias, Vice Chairman of the Americas, ranked impressively in the top 20 at number 12 in the EMpower 50 Advocates Executives List. Fenil Khiroya, Head of Human Resources for the UK, and Donna Hill, Business Planning Manager, Global Disputes Government Investigations, Legal, were named in the EMpower 100 Ethnic Minority Executives List and the EMpower 100 Ethnic Minority Future Leaders' List, respectively. This is the third time that Fenil has been recognised as an advocate of ethnic inclusion.

Maria Angelica Perez, Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion at Standard Chartered, said: "At Standard Chartered, we believe that creating a fully diverse and inclusive workplace is both the right thing to do and a key catalyst for business success. It means we can better understand and serve our clients globally and create an environment where everyone can thrive and fulfil their potential.

"Everyone has a role to play in bringing about positive cultural change and we're very proud of our inspirational colleagues who are working hard to increase opportunities for people of colour and demonstrating the progress we're making."

Founder CEO of INvolve, Suki Sandhu OBE, commented: "I'm thrilled to be celebrating another incredible group of Ethnic Minority and Advocate Role Models who are championing inclusion and inspiring the next generation of talent. Discrimination and barriers to success are still prevalent for ethnic minority groups and Role Models are essential to change perceptions and show everyone that you can be successful in business while also being your authentic self at work."

Standard Chartered has 85,000 employees of 129 nationalities across 125 countries. The Bank has a commitment to significantly increase ethnic representation in its UK and US senior leadership teams by 20251. The Bank pledges to reach 8% of Black and African American, and 14% of Hispanic or Latino leadership in the US, and 5% Black and 20% Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) leadership in the UK.

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 59 of the world's most dynamic markets and serving clients in a further 85.

Key BAME inclusion initiatives currently progressing at the Bank in the Europe and Americas region include:

Launched targeted development programmes such as mentoring, reciprocal mentoring, coaching and sponsorship.

The Bank has committed to the 10,000 Black Interns campaign 2 , enabling more opportunities for Black students in the UK.

, enabling more opportunities for Black students in the UK. Signed up to Business in the Community's Race at Work Charter 3 , an initiative in partnership with the UK government, designed to improve outcomes for BAME employees in the UK.

, an initiative in partnership with the UK government, designed to improve outcomes for BAME employees in the UK. Partnered with Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America (LEDA) to support its mission of building a diverse talent pipeline for the next generation of leaders by helping exceptional US students from under-resourced backgrounds gain access to higher education and professional development.

Establishing partnerships with a number of racially diverse schools and colleges in the US.

The Bank leverages Futuremakers4 to work with the East London Business Alliance (ELBA) to support the Parity Project, a programme to support young Black men who disproportionately struggle with unemployment or underemployment.

About Empower

The EMpower Ethnic Minority Role Model lists showcase business leaders who are making a difference for ethnic minorities in the UK, Ireland, Europe, and people of color in the United States and Canada. Honorees have achieved success in their own careers, and actively use their platform to advance inclusion in the workplace. Peers and colleagues nominated all the role models based on their experience and influence.

