Frost & Sullivan Reveals 8 Predictions for the 2021 Homes & Buildings Industry

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As homes & buildings industry participants deal with the continued slowdown and fundamental shifts brought on by the pandemic, there are distinct pockets of industry opportunities. The effect of the pandemic was severe in the traditional markets such as HVAC, lighting and building automation. However, the technology-based software markets driven by the penetration of internet of things (IoT) at the field level of buildings, emerging adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions at the management level, and cloud-based remote services were resilient during the pandemic. Frost & Sullivan sees increased awareness of the value creation from these technologies among building managers and customers. The homes & buildings industry will continue to evolve with the penetration of advanced technologies delivering energy, cost benefits and, above all, value-based outcomes.

Frost & Sullivan experts John Raspin, Partner, Melvin Leong, Global Leader, and Anirudh Bhaskaran, Senior Industry Analyst, invite you to join them for the Growth Opportunity briefing, "Top 8 Predictions in the Global Homes & Buildings Industry, 2021," on May 20 at 9 a.m. BST. The session will help homes & buildings industry participants align their post-COVID-19 strategies with growth opportunities, strategic imperatives, key use cases and best practices identified by Frost & Sullivan.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/5nn

Attend this briefing to:

Learn about the top-level trends and key growth opportunities homes & buildings industry participants should look for in the post-COVID-19 environment.

Identify the intelligent building technologies that will be critical for industry growth in 2021 and beyond.

Discover the resilient business models that will drive digital service innovations in the homes & buildings industry.

Examine the companies responding to the changing business environment as a result of the pandemic.

The event will be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.



