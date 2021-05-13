Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Das Vatertagsgeschenk für jeden Spekulanten?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNZR ISIN: US02116A1043 Ticker-Symbol: 42A0 
Stuttgart
13.05.21
15:47 Uhr
3,320 Euro
-0,060
-1,78 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALSET EHOME INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALSET EHOME INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
13.05.2021 | 16:56
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $32 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Units for Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $32 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Units for Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI).

About Alset EHome International Inc.

Alset specializes in land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management. Alset EHome International Inc. provides quality designer homes with integrated smart technologies at affordable prices. The focus of the company is on building a Sustainable Healthy Living System including a REIT for long-term income.

About Aegis Capital Corp.

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email InvestmentBanking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

www.aegiscapcorp.com

This communication has been prepared by Aegis Capital Corporation for distribution to Aegis Capital Corporation's clientele. This communication is not intended for public dissemination and the recipient is prohibited from sharing this information. This communication has been prepared for institutional - accounts, as defined within FINRA Rule 4512(c), who (1) are capable of evaluating investment risks independently, both in general and with regard to all transactions and investment strategies involving a security or securities; and (2) will exercise independent judgment in evaluating the recommendations of any broker - dealer or its associated persons. This communication is not a product of Aegis Capital Corporation Research Department. Aegis Capital Corporation., Member FINRA, SIPC

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647212/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-a-32-Million-Underwritten-Public-Offering-of-Units-for-Alset-EHome-International-Inc-NASDAQAEI

ALSET EHOME INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.