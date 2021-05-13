The Must-See Event Will Be Streamed on eMusic Live on Saturday May 22 at 8:15pm AWST 2:15pm CEST

Multiple award winner, icon and Australian treasure Tina Arena (AM), today announces a global livestream event, Enchanté The Songs of Tina Arena, Live from RAC Arena in Perth. Fans will have an opportunity to stream the concert in real time on Saturday, May 22 from 8:15pm AWST 2.15pm CEST as part of Tina's May Australian tour. Tickets can be accessed here.

It will be the first livestream performance hosted by eMusic Live from Australia. Global fans can choose to join an event on Sunday, May 23 from 7.00pm CEST featuring the livestream concert, along with a VIP package featuring a personal Zoom and live chat with Tina herself. Tickets for the Sunday, May 23 event can be found here.

Enchanté The Songs of Tina Arena features Tina's vast array of hits including Chains, Sorrento Moon, Heaven Help My Heart, and Wasn't It Good, alongside brand-new single Church, a fearless, inspiring and confessional pop track, the first to come from her forthcoming new album due later this year. Download/stream and view Church here.

Tina Arena said today, "I am excited to have this opportunity to share my Perth concert with the world! I have missed international touring so much, and just love being on stage again on my Australian tour this is the perfect opportunity to connect with people globally again!"

Paul Dainty, President and CEO of TEG DAINTY, said today, "As Tina Arena's Tour Promoters we welcome the extension of our relationship with Tina via eMusic Live, to livestream Tina's Perth concert from RAC Arena on Saturday, May 22 (AWST) as part of her national tour Enchanté The Songs of Tina Arena. The tour has been a remarkable success and we look forward to playing our part in taking it to International audiences."

Tamir Koch, eMusic President and 7digital Chairman said, "We're thrilled to work with promoter TEG Dainty and Tina Arena, leading Australian singer-songwriter and world-renowned musician, to livestream her upcoming show at RAC Arena on Saturday May 22 (AWST) and welcome her to the roster of artists using eMusic Live. Our livestreaming platform will allow Tina the opportunity to engage with fans in new ways and to bring a global audience to this incredible venue. eMusic Live strives to provide the most advanced commercial features to support live shows including in-platform promotional opportunities and VIP experiences, so artists can continue to perform for their devoted fans."

Enchanté The Songs of Tina Arena, presented by eMusic Live

Tickets on sale now at eMusic Live

About eMusic Live

In 2020, 7digital and eMusic launched their joint venture, eMusic Live, which has fast become the most advanced commercial live stream platform, offering end-to-end monetisation, engagement opportunities, and sponsorship experiences for artists, artist managers and venues around the world. Additionally, eMusic Live provides tremendous value for brands for whom music plays a key role in their engagement strategy or business model.

About Tina Arena

Tina Arena is an icon of Australian music. With over 100M streams and 10M album sales, 2 x World Music Awards, 7 x ARIA Awards, ARIA Hall of Fame induction, Order of Australia and French Knighthood Order of National Merit, Tina is one of our most celebrated artists. A fierce advocate for positive change within the arts industry, now more than ever, Tina's voice is incredibly relevant, an inspiration for a new generation of female artists. Tina Arena has released 12 studio albums, 4 live albums, 4 compilations, 45 singles, 36 music videos and a best-selling biography in a career spanning more than 30 years.

About TEG Dainty

TEG Dainty produces and promotes shows across Australia and New Zealand, the United States, United Kingdom, South East Asia and South Africa. Paul Dainty, President and CEO of TEG DAINTY, was awarded an AM in the Queen's Birthday 2017 Honours list for his significant service to the entertainment industry as a producer and promoter of national concert tours, theatre and events. Paul Dainty is recognised by the highly acclaimed SportBusiness International Magazine as one of the world's 20 most influential promoters and recently ranked by Billboard as the 5th largest promoter in the world. Paul Dainty's tours have included Guns N' Roses, Katy Perry, Michael Bublé, Bon Jovi, Eminem, Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones, George Michael, U2, Prince, Yusuf (Cat Stevens), Neil Diamond, Tony Bennett, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Oprah Winfrey and many more. Sports entertainment tours have included World Wrestling Entertainment and Crusty Demons. Theatrical Productions have included Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia!, Billy Crystal's 700 Sundays, Hairspray the Musical, Singin' in the Rain, Hugh Jackman's Broadway to Oz and Dame Edna tours in Australia, New Zealand, United States and United Kingdom. In 2019, TEGD co-produced Hugh Jackman's The Man. The Music. The Show throughout the world and co-presented Disney's Aladdin and The Phantom of the Opera in Asia. For more please visit www.tegdainty.com.

