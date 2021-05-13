Sober Dating Sees Spike with Loosid App Reporting Over 1.5 Million Interactions

Sober Social Network Hits New Milestone as Demand for Sober Dating Increases

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / The demand for sober dating is on the rise as the top sober social network in the U.S., Loosid App, hits over 1.5 million dating interactions on its platform. The increase in sober dating aligns with other trends of the sober curious movement that have many young adults opting for alcohol and drug free lifestyles. The demand to make connections that don't involve drugs or alcohol is quickly becoming more and more popular in the wake of the past year, where many turned to substances and alcohol.

"Dating is complicated enough without having to explain why you don't drink," said MJ Gottlieb, co-founder and CEO of Loosid App. "Our dating feature removes all the awkward conversations because the other members are also sober. As more people move to alcohol-free lifestyles, we are seeing a lot of new activity across all of Loosid's platforms, not just dating. One area that is growing like wildfire is the amount of people talking about mocktails, as the market for non-alcoholic beverages is projected to reach 1.3 Trillion by 2024."

Loosid's dating feature allows sober and sober curious singles to interact without judgement and meet like-minded people, but Loosid is more than a sober dating app.

Loosid is a first-of-its-kind social network for the sober community, welcoming anyone interested in living a sober life. Loosid provides its members with comprehensive features to navigate and maintain their sobriety. Loosid offers community chats, addiction help, resources, treatment center guides and tele-health guides, as well as sober dating. Loosid also features its curated Boozeless Guides, which gives members access to 1000's of live and virtual events, sober travel and restaurants offering alcohol-free drink options and specialty mocktails.

Loosid believes that sobriety isn't the end of fun, it is only the beginning, and provides options for those wanting alcohol-free experiences and connections.

In 2020, Loosid App saw a tremendous spike in other areas of the app with an increase of over 3000% of messages and over 4000% uptick in hotline messages. The demand exploded for a sobriety app to keep people connected and provide support and resources, and Loosid App was in place to meet the needs of the sober community during the crisis.

"We saw a huge increase in people coming to the Loosid platform once the pandemic hit," said Mr. Gottlieb. "We are grateful that our app gave them the tools and support to maintain their sobriety during this past year. It is exciting that so many of our members also made love connections during the pandemic and some even resulted in marriage."

To learn more visit: http://www.loosidapp.com/ Loosid app is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

About Loosid App

Loosid App, an award-winning sober social network, was recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2020. Loosid App unites the sober community and brings together those people in recovery and battling addiction, as well as those who choose to live a sober lifestyle for other reasons (a combined total of over 100 million people from all walks of life). Loosid is a comprehensive digital platform for the sober community that celebrates the sober lifestyle while at the same time providing support for those members of the community in recovery or struggling with addiction. Through Loosid, it's easy to find other people who share your perspective, who know all too well that being sober doesn't mean life has to be boring. Loosid makes it easy to find new friends and even new love, to find fun sober events and destinations, and to find groups in your community and beyond that promote sober living. All at the touch of a button.

