Donnerstag, 13.05.2021
Das Vatertagsgeschenk für jeden Spekulanten?!
ACCESSWIRE
13.05.2021 | 17:56
Creative Playground: New Poll Shows 60% Of Parents Know More About Their Child's Favorite Video Games Than They Do About Their Classes At School

ESX360 Survey Finds Kids Gaming Is Up 40-60% More Than Pre-Pandemic

MONTREAL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / Three in five mothers confessed to knowing more about their kids' favorite video games than what they're learning in school and three in four (75%) have seen their kids spend more time gaming than they did before March, 2020.

A new survey of 2,000 mothers with children ages 6-14 revealed why parents have allowed their kids to embrace their passion for gaming during the pandemic.

The survey, commissioned by ESX360, a leading esports apparel brand for kids, and conducted by OnePoll, found 53% of moms support gaming during the pandemic as it occupies the kids while they work.

Forty-seven percent saw gaming as the perfect socially distanced solution so their children could connect with their friends virtually.

Jon Gurman, CEO of ESX360 explained, "This research proves out what we knew anecdotally: kids are gaming more than ever and most parents are completely supportive of it."

Results showed how kids' gaming affects their performance, too. Forty-eight percent of respondents said that their child would wear authentic gaming gear while playing video games as a means to boost their confidence and 42% said to make their kids more comfortable.

Gurman added, "ESX360 knows the benefits of supporting kids as they play and stream, which has never been more important than during this past year. In fact, we're experiencing tremendous growth as parents realize esports inspired apparel can make their kids look and feel like a pro when gaming which leads to higher self esteem and ultimately, happier kids. We get it. We are gamers, too."

Contact: dari@creativeplayground.com

SOURCE: Creative Playground



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/646998/New-Poll-Shows-60-Of-Parents-Know-More-About-Their-Childs-Favorite-Video-Games-Than-They-Do-About-Their-Classes-At-School

