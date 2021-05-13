National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada: NCFA To Host Fundraiser Auction to Aid CanadaHelps COVID-19 Healthcare & Hospital Fund

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (NCFA), today announced the launch of its first ever Charity Auction at its annual Fintech & Financing Conference - FFCON21. The auction is being held in aid of CanadaHelps COVID-19 Healthcare & Hospital Fund which supports more than 110 hospital foundations across Canada that are supporting urgent needs in response to COVID-19.

The auction, which kicks off on May 13, the final day of FFCON21, and runs until June 9, 2021, will feature unique donations from artists and organisations including Liquid Avatar, Pierre Bourque, Blockchain Intelligence Group, SuperWorld and Nathan McCrorey, with other donors set to be announced.

Interested collectors can access the auction and bid on items on Blockparty's new NFT marketplace using this link.

"We're incredibly grateful for the generosity of all the artists and organisations contributing to this auction in aid of hospitals across Canada," said Craig Asano, Founder and CEO, NCFA. "Their donations will support an incredibly important initiative that has been instrumental in providing the lifesaving aid and critical equipment needed to combat the COVID-19 crisis."

Over the course of the auction, Oasis Digital Studios will be adding additional items in support of CanadaHelps' COVID-19 Healthcare and Hospital Fund.

Initial donation items include:

Title: Fishbone #9

Donated by Artist Pierre Bourque this NFT is part of a limited series of 11 individually unique 'Fishbones' artworks. Bourque is a digital crypto artist known for evocative images of iconic personalities, themes, and indulgences and has been featured in Bitcoin Magazine, CoinDesk, Benzinga, and Yahoo Finance. Bourque is an ex-board member of the Bitcoin Alliance of Canada. His NFTs can be viewed at: http://foundation.app/bourque and Metaverse: http://oncyber.io/bourqueart

Start bidding at 1000 USD

Title: Human Metamorphosis

This is an original creation donated by internationally renowned artist Nathan McCrorey aka Love is the answeR (=LOVe). This work was donated with love and respect to all humans on planet earth and beyond. Love is the answer.

Start bidding at 1000 USD

Title: SuperWorld token

SuperWorld Virtual Real Estate lets you stake a claim to over 64 billion virtual plots of land geographically mapped onto Planet Earth. Within seven days of auction close the winning bidder will receive an ERC-721 token to redeem a property anywhere on "earth" that holds a special place in the bidder's heart.

Start bidding 500 USD.

Title: Crypto Investigator Course

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) enables investigators to forensically track, trace and monitor illicit cryptocurrency activities. Whether you are fighting terrorist financing, money laundering, human / drug / weapons trafficking, or other cyber crimes, BIG's suite of tools were built by investigators for investigators. Through human intelligence and Machine Learning, they establish visibility into blockchain data, ultimately enabling the ability to "follow the virtual money". The auction winner will receive BIG's proprietary 5-module Certified Cryptocurrency Investigator course where students step through 8 hours of training, covering the basics of cryptocurrency through to forensic analysis.

Start bidding 500 USD

Bidding starts 4:00 pm ET May 13/2021

Bidding ends 11:59 pm ET June 9/ 2021

About the NCFA

The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (NCFA) is a financial innovation ecosystem that provides education, market intelligence, industry stewardship, networking and funding opportunities and services to thousands of community members and works closely with industry, government, partners and affiliates to create a vibrant and innovative fintech and funding industry in Canada. Decentralized and distributed, NCFA is engaged with global stakeholders and helps incubate projects and investment in fintech, alternative finance, crowdfunding, peer-to-peer finance, payments, digital assets and tokens, blockchain and cryptocurrency, Regtech, and Insurtech sectors. To learn more about NCFA visit www.ncfacanada.org

About FFCON

FFCON (Fintech and Financing Conference) is an annual conference hosted by Canada's National Crowdfunding and Fintech Association (NCFA). Now in its seventh year, FFCON21 brings together professionals and innovators in fintech, AI, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and alternative finance.

About CanadaHelps

CanadaHelps is a charitable foundation working to increase giving in Canada through technology. CanadaHelps.org, provides a safe and trusted one stop destination for making donations, fundraising, or learning about any charity in Canada. The organization also develops affordable fundraising technology and provides free training and education for charities so that, regardless of size, all charities have the capacity to increase their impact and succeed in the digital age. More than 3 million Canadians have donated over $1.9 billion to charities using CanadaHelps since its founding in 2000. For additional information, visit CanadaHelps.org or connect with CanadaHelps on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

