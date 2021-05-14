

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Friday after U.S. benchmarks halted a three-day slide on dovish comments from Fed officials.



Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Thursday the factors putting upward pressure on inflation are temporary and the economy still needs lots of help.



Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said it was lifting mask-wearing requirements for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19, a watershed moment in the pandemic.



Most Asian stocks climbed while gold prices eased on a firmer dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields after a lackluster auction of 30-year bonds.



Oil extended overnight losses as India recorded more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths for a second straight day on Thursday.



Traders also keep an eye on the situation in the Middle East after the Israeli military struck Hamas militants in Gaza with artillery, tanks and war planes in what appeared to be the heaviest attacks yet.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rose sharply to snap a three-session losing streak after data showed fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week and producer prices surged last month.



The Dow climbed 1.3 percent, the S&P 500 rallied 1.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.7 percent after a Fed official said policymakers need to see several months of data before determining when to adjust policy.



European stocks ended Thursday's session on a mixed note amid inflation jitters.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.1 percent. The German DAX gained 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

