SBB Research Group is excited to recognize three charities as the May 2021 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofit organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic (in alphabetical order):

Momma Chef's Soup Kitchen (Chicago, IL) provides families in need with regular access to food in a comfortable setting.

(Chicago, IL) provides families in need with regular access to food in a comfortable setting. Special Gifts Theatre (Northbrook, IL) utilizes therapeutic techniques through theatre arts to improve the overall wellbeing of individuals with disabilities.

(Northbrook, IL) utilizes therapeutic techniques through theatre arts to improve the overall wellbeing of individuals with disabilities. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5531 (Wathena, Kansas) is dedicated to veterans' service, legislative advocacy, and military and community programs.

These finalists will give brief presentations via videoconference to the investment firm's staff, who will ask questions to learn more about each of these important causes. The employees will then vote to allocate the company's monthly grant awards. Each finalist will receive at least $1,000 in donations.

Last month, Henry Williams Love Foundation received $5,000 to provide short-term supportive services and advocacy to youth and families in need. "We are proud to support HWLF. Said Matt Aven, SBB Research Group's COO. "It's important that underserved children and families in our community continue to have access to HWLF's services during these extremely challenging times."

Any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is encouraged to apply at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant.

About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group LLC is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513006143/en/

Contacts:

Katie Lach

Organization: SBB Research Group LLC

Email: grants@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant