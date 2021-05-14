BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 14 May 2021 its issued share capital consisted of 88,288,101 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 14 May 2021, the Company held 22,040,837 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use 88,288,101 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

Caroline Driscoll

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2427



Date: 14 May 2021