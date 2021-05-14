Sheep and solar farms can exist symbiotically, and the American Solar Grazing Association says that now is the time to convert that relationship into a full-scale industry.From pv magazine USA The American Solar Grazing Association has launched a two-year project to collect and analyze data on the agricultural, economic, and environmental impacts of co-locating agricultural enterprises such as commercial beekeeping and sheep grazing on photovoltaic sites. Tthe New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) is backing the project. It has provided a $198,000 research grant through ...

