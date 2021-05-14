Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Das Vatertagsgeschenk für jeden Spekulanten?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JMMF ISIN: GB00B11DNM70 Ticker-Symbol: H5W 
Frankfurt
13.05.21
15:31 Uhr
0,078 Euro
-0,004
-4,32 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
14.05.2021 | 08:08
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Q1 Financial Results

Quarterly Financial Results for the Three Months Ended 31 March 2021

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM, TSX:HZM) ('Horizonte' or 'the Company') the nickel company focused on Brazil, announces its unaudited financial results for the three month period to 31 March 2021 and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the same period. Both of the aforementioned documents have been posted on the Company's website www.horizonteminerals.com and are also on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Highlights for the Period

  • Successful completion of a £18 million fundraise with predominately new institutions resulting in a strengthened cash balance of £26 million.
  • Multiple components of the Araguaia project finance package reaching final stages.
  • Appointment of BMO Capital Market Limited as joint broker.
  • Appointment of Michael Drake as Head of Projects.
  • Award of power line licence to cover the full power requirement of the Araguaia project at nameplate capacity.
  • Continued support provided to local communities in response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Post Period Events

  • Contract for the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for the Vermelho project awarded to Ramboll.

Horizonte Minerals plc
Unaudited Amended Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2021

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6083Y_1-2021-5-13.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Horizonte Minerals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647384/Horizonte-Minerals-PLC-Announces-Q1-Financial-Results

HORIZONTE MINERALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.