

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sohu.com Inc. (SOHU):



-Earnings: $31.53 million in Q1 vs. -$9.26 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.80 in Q1 vs. -$0.24 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Sohu.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.69 million or $0.93 per share for the period. -Revenue: $222.09 million in Q1 vs. $178.80 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

