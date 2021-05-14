Anzeige
Freitag, 14.05.2021
WKN: 885218 ISIN: GB0005790059 
PR Newswire
14.05.2021 | 08:22
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 13

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")


Director/PDMR Shareholding

14 May 2021

Notifications of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

The following notifications are made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePhilipp Joeinig
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Chairman & CEO
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionParticipation in a placing
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
290 pence		Volume(s)
413,793
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume

Price
413,793
290 pence
e)Date of the transaction2021-05-12
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJasmin Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH ("Jasmin")
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Jasmin is an entity closely associated with Philipp Joeinig.
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionParticipation in a placing
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
290 pence		Volume(s)
827,586
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume

Price
827,586
290 pence
e)Date of the transaction2021-05-12
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAlvaro Gomez-Reino
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionParticipation in a placing
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
290 pence		Volume(s)
172,413
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume

Price
172,413
290 pence
e)Date of the transaction2021-05-12
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJane Geddes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Spouse of John Geddes, Corporate Affairs Director & Group Company Secretary.
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionParticipation in a placing
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
290 pence		Volume(s)
3,448
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume

Price
3,448
290 pence
e)Date of the transaction2021-05-12
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameDavid Garman
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Deputy Chairman
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionParticipation in a placing
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
290 pence		Volume(s)
6,896
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume

Price
6,896
290 pence
e)Date of the transaction2021-05-12
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePaul Baines
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionParticipation in a placing
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
290 pence		Volume(s)
3,448
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume

Price
3,448
290 pence
e)Date of the transaction2021-05-12
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameLakestreet Capital Partners AG ("Lakestreet")
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusLakestreet is an entity closely associated with Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff, Non-Executive Director.
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionParticipation in a placing
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
290 pence		Volume(s)
344,827
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume

Price
344,827
290 pence
e)Date of the transaction2021-05-12
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameSilla Maizey
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionParticipation in a placing
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
290 pence		Volume(s)
6,896
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume

Price
6,896

290 pence
e)Date of the transaction2021-05-12
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

For further information, please contact:

John Geddes

Corporate Affairs Director & Group Company Secretary 0131 459 8144

© 2021 PR Newswire
