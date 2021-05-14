MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, May 13
John Menzies plc
(the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
14 May 2021
Notifications of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")
The following notifications are made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Philipp Joeinig
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman & CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0005790059
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Participation in a placing
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
290 pence
|Volume(s)
413,793
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
413,793
290 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-05-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jasmin Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH ("Jasmin")
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Jasmin is an entity closely associated with Philipp Joeinig.
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0005790059
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Participation in a placing
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
290 pence
|Volume(s)
827,586
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
827,586
290 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-05-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Alvaro Gomez-Reino
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0005790059
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Participation in a placing
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
290 pence
|Volume(s)
172,413
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
172,413
290 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-05-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jane Geddes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Spouse of John Geddes, Corporate Affairs Director & Group Company Secretary.
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0005790059
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Participation in a placing
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
290 pence
|Volume(s)
3,448
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
3,448
290 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-05-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|David Garman
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Deputy Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0005790059
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Participation in a placing
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
290 pence
|Volume(s)
6,896
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
6,896
290 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-05-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Paul Baines
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0005790059
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Participation in a placing
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
290 pence
|Volume(s)
3,448
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
3,448
290 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-05-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Lakestreet Capital Partners AG ("Lakestreet")
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Lakestreet is an entity closely associated with Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff, Non-Executive Director.
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0005790059
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Participation in a placing
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
290 pence
|Volume(s)
344,827
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
344,827
290 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-05-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Silla Maizey
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0005790059
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Participation in a placing
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
290 pence
|Volume(s)
6,896
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
6,896
290 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-05-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
For further information, please contact:
John Geddes
Corporate Affairs Director & Group Company Secretary 0131 459 8144
