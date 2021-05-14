DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Numis Corporation (NUM): Very strong results, consistent strategy

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Numis Corporation (NUM): Very strong results, consistent strategy 14-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- London, UK, 14 May 2021 Numis Corporation (NUM): Very strong results, consistent strategy In addition to successfully executing a high volume of transactions for clients in the first half, Numis continues to plan investment to strengthen and broaden its capabilities to support longer-term growth through market cycles. With over 60% of transaction fee income in H120 coming from outside the retained client base there is evidence that the company is succeeding in building a wider reputation. The shares trade on P/E multiples in line with the average for US and European investment banks and advisory firms. At a price to book multiple of 2.3x they trade above their 10-year average and, using an ROE/COE model, the current share price implies an assumed ROE of just below 18% (the five-year average value). This is also well below the 25% ROE we estimate for FY21, so the market seems to be factoring in a wide safety margin for a prospective normalisation of activity levels. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Andrew Mitchell +44 (0)20 3681 2500 financials@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1196428 14-May-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196428&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)